Guild Festival Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL Online

Guild Festival Theatre takes ITS holiday tradition online in this unique adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday story, A Christmas Carol. The event is available to stream December 23 - January 3 and tickets are by donation. Visit www.guildfestivaltheatre.ca/christmascarol for more details and to access the event.

Part reading, part concert, this performance features a string quartet playing original music and creating live sound effects to accompany the classic text.

Tom Allen (host of CBC Radio's Shift) narrates Dickens' iconic story. He has been hosting readings of the book for decades, but this year is collaborating with Guild Festival Theatre to bring it online.

Also performing is Scarborough's premiere string ensemble, Odin Quartet, (Resident Ensemble of the Scarborough Philharmonic Orchestra) who are not only playing musical accompaniment, but also creating live sound effects to bring the story to life.

The original score was created by Alex Eddington (Toronto Consort, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Scarborough Philharmonic) whose musical arrangements enchanted audiences during GFT's 2019 production of Anne.

This show is sure to delight audiences of all ages, as they hear a beloved story in a new way!

To find more information and to access the event, visit www.guildfestivaltheatre.ca.