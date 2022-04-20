Grolsch And Massey Hall Kick Off Their Partnership With The Unveiling Of Grolsch Bars

As Canadians continue to embrace the return of live music and in-person connection, Grolsch has announced its official partnership with internationally-renowned Toronto concert venue Massey Hall. The announcement is commemorated by a historic first for the venue, as hometown heroes Broken Social Scene will make their Massey Hall headlining debut and celebrate 20 years as a staple in Canadian music and culture. This Grolsch and Massey Hall partnership is the culmination of Grolsch's commitment to highlighting music in a diverse range of musical spaces.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Massey Hall and couldn't imagine a better musical institution to align with, especially as we look beyond the pandemic," says Keith Fawcett, GM of Asahi Canada. "We've built the Grolsch brand around creating real connections amongst our community and few things bring that to life like live music. Massey Hall is the home of many unforgettable moments and memories for Canadian music lovers, and we're excited to be part of that."

As part of the partnership, Massey Hall will unveil its newly-renovated space, which now features two official Grolsch Bars on the second and third level of the venue. These additional bar areas will help bring concert goers together, and feature a spacious, modern bar area with Grolsch, Peroni Nastro Azzurro,Asahi Super Dry and local craft brands on tap. Broken Social Scene's debut show at the venue will mark the band's first show in the revitalized concert hall.

"We've all waited so long to return to the joy of being able to catch our favourite artists in concert, with a beer in hand and friends by our side," says Jesse Kumagai, President & CEO of Massey Hall. "We couldn't be more pleased to partner with Groslch and their impressive portfolio of brands offering a perfect pairing for every music lover."

Broken Social Scene's unique band structure, which has featured anywhere from six to nineteen members, has fueled its reputation as one of the most celebrated and successful musical collectives in Canada. Now in its second decade, the group has long-embodied the power of real connection. The group's first performance at Massey Hall comes after the release of the career-spanning B-sides and rarities compilations Old Dead Young.

Audience members attending the show are likely to hear lead singer Kevin Drew's signature 'enjoy your lives' sign-off when the band performs their final song, a sentiment that both Grolsch and Massey Hall are proud to embody within their new experiential relationship.

Koninklijke Grolsch N.V. is a company with a history dating back to the year 1615. Grolsch is thus one of the oldest and most successful breweries in the Netherlands and is active in both the Dutch and a large number of international beverage markets. Royal Grolsch offers a broad portfolio of brands and beer styles, such as Grolsch Premium Pilsner, Grolsch 0.0%,. SinceOctober 2016, Royal Grolsch has been a subsidiary of Asahi Group Holdings and represented in Canada by Asahi Canada, a division of Asahi Europe & International.

Asahi Europe & International is the international brand of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey, and a wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe, and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside Japan & Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, the business is well positioned to inspire people around the globe to drink better.

Massey Hall is one of Canada's most revered cultural institutions and a designated National Historic Site. Built in 1894 by Hart Massey, Massey Hall was gifted to the citizens of Toronto and now operates as a charitable not-for-profit organization. Remaining true to Massey's vision, the organization devotes much of its focus to artist development, community outreach, and educational programming.

Between 2018 and 2021, Massey Hall closed its iconic red doors for the most significant renovation in its history. The historic hall reopened on November 25, 2021 with a sold-out performance by legendary Canadian folk icon, Gordon Lightfoot. In the coming months, the revitalization will be complete and will introduce new spaces that will collectively be known as Allied Music Centre - Canada's premiere multi-purpose performance facility. Allied Music Centre will feature a total of four venues and new creative spaces for artists, educators, and community groups alike. When this revitalization is complete, Massey Hall's legacy will shine for another century and beyond.