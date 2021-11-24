Grand Theatre to Present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

As the familiar adage goes, "there's no place like home for the holidays." And this holiday season, this joyous saying rings especially true as London's Grand Theatre debuts its original holiday spectacular, Home for the Holidays. Playing on the Spriet Stage from November 30 through December 24, this ninety-minute, theatrical concert features 27 diverse holiday songs, eight extraordinary singers, six musicians, and inspired production elements to put you in the holiday mood.

"The holiday season resonates differently from person to person," notes Dennis Garnhum, Grand Theatre Artistic Director. "Yet, if you were to ask, most people would tell you that the holiday season is ultimately about togetherness. And, that is exactly what Home for the Holidays is celebrating. After almost two years of separation and division, the Grand is ecstatically throwing open our (newly renovated) doors and welcoming audiences home, to their Grand Theatre - to laugh, to cry, to sing, and to be together."

An original Grand production, Home for the Holidays is a theatrical concert designed for the entire family to enjoy. In the ninety-minute show, providing no intermission, audiences will hear a wide-variety of holiday-inspired music, from favourites, like "Home for the Holidays" to entirely new music, like "Why Do I Live Where the Air Hurts My Face?"

Intentionally -titled Home for the Holidays, the holiday spectacular is a tribute to the Theatre's loyal London audience. "We want our audiences to always feel at home when they are at the Grand," says Garnhum. "It is our belief that theatre should be accessible to all, and not only a small percentage of the population. The Grand has been, and always will be, the home of all Londoners."

Further, Home for the Holidays celebrates the family of staff and artists, who also call the Grand home. In recognition of the Theatre's talented staff, and in highlighting the work that goes into producing a large-scale season show, like Home for the Holidays, several Grand staff members will also be featured on-stage alongside cast members, "playing" their day-to-day roles - including Stage Management and Wardrobe staff.

Home for the Holidays brings renowned local and Canadian talent to the Spriet Stage. Making their Grand Theatre debut are: Gabi Epstein, Jacob MacInnis, and Masini McDermott. Returning cast includes: London-born, Justin Eddy who has appeared in six seasons at the Grand, most recently in A Christmas Carol (2017); Gavin Hope, who regularly performs in the popular musical showcase, Jeans 'n Classics; London-born singer, actor, artist, and Grand Re:Opening Festival (2021) host artist, Mark Uhre; and notable Canadian and Broadway actor, Blythe Wilson who recently played the Spirit of Christmas Present in the Grand's production of A Christmas Carol (2018).

Hoping to add to the cumulative total that has surpassed $300,000, the Grand Theatre is delighted to once again be partnering with the London Food Bank for a fifth consecutive year through its #HousetoHome program. During the run of Home for the Holidays, audience members within the Grand's house will hear more about the London Food Bank, and its impact within the city of London. Following each performance, there will be a call for monetary donations, with 100% of all proceeds directed to the Food Bank and the homes of those in need.

"For many, it has been a hard few years in our city," remarks Grand Executive Director, Deb Harvey. "As London's leading cultural hub, we feel a strong responsibility to always pay it forward and help our incredible community in any way we can. We look forward to partnering with the London Food Bank again this year to bring some much-needed holiday nourishment and hope into the homes of those most in need."

Home for the Holidays is on the Spriet Stage from November 30 through December 24, 2021. Tickets are $50 for all seats, and are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street.