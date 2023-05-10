Glenn Hodgins Appointed Executive Director of Tafelmusik

He succeeds Daniela Nardi, who has served as Interim Executive Director since July 2022.

Glenn Hodgins Appointed Executive Director of Tafelmusik

Dr. Christopher Paige, Chair of Tafelmusik's Board of Directors, has announced that Glenn Hodgins has been appointed Executive Director. Currently President and CEO of the Canadian Music Centre (CMC), Hodgins will join Tafelmusik starting June 21, 2023. He succeeds Daniela Nardi, who has served as Interim Executive Director since July 2022.

"I am delighted that Glenn Hodgins will be joining Tafelmusik's leadership team and would like to extend a warm welcome on behalf of the Board of Directors and search committee," says Dr. Paige. "Glenn's experience, wisdom, and passion for Tafelmusik will serve the organization well in its trajectory as a creative powerhouse in the world of period music. We look forward to a bright future for Tafelmusik, with Glenn joining an inspiring team that includes Tafelmusik's Artistic Co-Directors and our recently appointed Principal Guest Director, Rachel Podger."

"I would also like to thank our Interim Executive Director, Daniela Nardi, who fostered a culture of collaboration that has helped Tafelmusik emerge even stronger in the wake of the pandemic."

A dedicated arts administrator with an impressive 35-year track record, Glenn Hodgins assumed the role of President and CEO of the Canadian Music Centre in 2014 after serving on the Board for several years. During his nine-year tenure, he led the creation of a new strategic plan with a five-year vision to strengthen the organization's support of Canadian composers through publishing, library services, communications, export development, and recordings on its label Centrediscs; oversaw the launch in 2022 of Picanto.ca, a new streaming and music video platform; established CMC as a legacy publisher with a growing catalogue including the addition of Berandol Music Inc. and Avondale Press; initiated work that led to the Accountability for Change Council and an arms-length Indigenous Advisory Council to address the appropriation of Indigenous song and story in the CMC catalogue; and established CMC Presents, a concert series at Chalmers House in Toronto and across its regions.

"I am thrilled to return to Tafelmusik, where my career in arts administration began," says Glenn Hodgins. "It's my unique honour to bring new leadership to the organization along with a deep understanding of its past. I am eager to work with the musicians, the artistic leadership team, the administration, and the Board to build on Tafelmusik's remarkable achievements. I look forward to collaborating with them to create a strong vision for a future full of superb concerts serving our faithful and enthusiastic followers, along with new audiences, in Toronto, Canada, and around the world."

Hodgins began his career in 1988 as Tafelmusik's Director of Operations, Finance, and Touring. In 2000, he became a Program Officer at the Ontario Arts Council, where he launched the multi-discipline Touring and Collaborations grant program and the OAC Capacity-Building Compass Program. In 2007, he assumed the role of Executive Director of the Ottawa Chamber Music Society, presenters of Ottawa Chamberfest. In partnership with the Gryphon Trio, Hodgins oversaw the expansion of their summer program into a thriving year-long concert series. Under his leadership, the organization received its first bequest of $2 million, and individual giving doubled over a three-year period.

Hodgins has served on the boards of several arts organizations, including the Toronto Bach Festival, and has chaired the jury of the Eckhardt-Gramatté National Music Competition since 2019.

Hodgins will work closely with Tafelmusik's Artistic Co-Directors-violist Brandon Chui, bassoonist Dominic Teresi, and violinist Cristina Zacharias-on shaping Tafelmusik's vision for the future.

"We are very much looking forward to working with Glenn as Tafelmusik's next Executive Director," says Artistic Co-Director Cristina Zacharias. "His track record as a collaborative leader and his extensive and impactful leadership experience in the Canadian performing arts sector make him a great fit. Glenn has been part of the Tafelmusik family for many years and brings unique insight to this role as both a long-time subscriber and former senior staff member."

"We are deeply indebted to Daniela Nardi for her dedication and leadership over the last year. She advanced an art-first work culture at Tafelmusik, and we are very grateful for her skill and spirit," says Zacharias.



