GROWN ASS*D BROADS TALKIN' DIRTY Debuts at the Toronto Fringe Festival

Five bawdy and fierce broads meet monthly to enjoy theme parties at each othersâ€™ houses; friends since belonging to the same volley ball team as teenagers. Several decades later, they are not so much friends as sisters...sometimes rivaling sisters. There will be booze, food, bitching, arguing, laughing and cussing. Itâ€™s like an episode of the Golden Girls but funnier...and dirtier!

Grown Ass*d Broads Broads Talkinâ€™ Dirty, was written by the incomparable Valerie Boyle. At 75 years old, this is her first Toronto Fringe Festival! She was most recently seen on Canada's Got Talent and wowed the judges with her sense of humour and her poignant rendition of Send in the Clowns. Valerie starred for several years on Broadway as Mrs. Brill in Mary Poppins. She was Shirley in Shirley Valentine for a Canadian Tour and Mother Superior in Nunsense for twelve productions â€“ a role she is resurrecting in July at the Victoria Playhouse Petrolia for Nunsenseâ€™s 40th Anniversary.

Director Christel Bartelse has wowed Fringe audiences and beyond, with her one-woman shows and has been nominated twice for a Canadian Comedy Award and has earned rave reviews. She has toured every major Canadian fringe festival, as well as several in the U.S. and has performed twice at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The cast includes Andrea Davis (Intimate Apparel, Hamlet), Jorie Morrow (Disarming Venus, Checkpoint 300), Linda Joyce Nourse (Transplant and the Women at Play Festival), Morrie Sinkins (Disarming Venus, Shaw Festival) and Tricia Williams (The Sorauren Book Club, Hymns and Hearse). Rounding out the company is renowned puppeteer Nina Keogh, social media, Alan Cohen, lighting and sound designer and Leah Wilton, stage manager.

Grown Ass*d Broads Talkinâ€™ Dirty is playing at the Performing Arts Lodges Toronto (PAL) â€“ Crest Theatre Green Room, 110 The Esplanade from July 2 through July 13.

