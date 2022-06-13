FringeIsFunny Movement Comes to the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival

Grassroots #FringeIsFunny movement aims to highlight all of the excellent comedy offerings at this year's Toronto Fringe Festival with over 30 exciting new comedies running from July 6-17 at various stages across the city.

Created by a group of independent comedy producers, #FringeIsFunny puts laughter front and centre, and creates a comedy festival haven to help audiences discover some of the best comedy shows happening this summer.

"The Toronto Fringe is an excellent opportunity to see comedy from the city's most exciting artists," says Catherine Hernandez, author and screenwriter of Scarborough (shortlist finalist for the 2017 Toronto Book Awards and 2018 Edmund White Award; winner of 8 Canadian Screen Awards). "Without the pressures from the mainstream these performers are unfiltered and willing to take risks you won't see elsewhere. This is your chance to say 'I was in the audience when [INSERT NOW FAMOUS ARTIST] performed at [HUMBLE FRINGE LOCATION]!"

There is comedy for everybody: clown, physical, sketch, musical, stand-up, storytelling, and the list goes on. This year's artists include Fringe favourites and veterans Sex T-Rex and Anesti Danelis, buzzworthy shows with previously sold-out runs such as Nam Nguyen's A Perfect Bowl of Pho, Aliya Kanani's Where Are You From, From?, the family comedy BOY vs. FLY, Juno Nominated producer Patricia Silver's Blast From The Past, and exciting solo debuts from the Tita Collective's Alia Ceniza Rasul, Chelsea Larkin, and 2-MAN NO-SHOW's Isaac Kessler.

The Toronto Fringe is a great place to discover fresh faces, but also houses some of Canada's top comics who have appeared at Second City, Just For Laughs, and more.

#FringeIsFunny is kicking off with a preview show at Comedy Bar on July 4th at 8:00pm.

The full list of shows involved are:

107

1-MAN NO-SHOW

10,000 Digits of Pi

2 Robs, 1 Cup: What Happens When You're Done Eating Shit?

A Perfect Bowl of Pho

A small part of the whole story

Alia Ceniza Rasul: Moro Girl

Aliya Kanani: Where You From, From?

An Evening with Devon & Jackie

Anesti Danelis: This Show Will Change Your Life

At The Table

Birdseed Confidential

Blast From The Past Presents...One Night Only

BOY vs FLY

Carson & Taylor Promise to Do a Bunch of Flips

Clip Show

Critically Acclaimed Superhero Movie

Dead Broke

Don Valley Girls

Foodie and BOBO

Gay For Pay

Get A Dog

Juliet: A Revenge Comedy

LESBIHONEST

Paco Erhard: Worst. German. Ever.

Sex T-Rex presents Sketch T-Rex

Six Chick Flicks or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while Writing a Notebook on the Titanic

The Chels Stands Alone

The Garden of Alla

Too Much Information Improvised

Under Pressure

Unmatched

What Do We Have Here

Yes, Venus, I Am