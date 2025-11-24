Free Noon-Hour Choir & Organ Concert Series Returns to Roy Thomson Hall In December

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Roy Thomson Hall will present the 28th Annual Choir & Organ Concert Series beginning December 19, offering audiences a free noon-hour opportunity to hear performances by some of Canada’s leading choral ensembles and organists.

Featuring Roy Thomson Hall’s renowned Gabriel Kney pipe organ, the series will welcome audiences of all ages to enjoy an hour of live music inside one of Toronto’s most acoustically celebrated venues. Free general admission tickets are now available through roythomsonhall.com and by phone.

This season will feature four ensembles across four dates: the Orpheus Choir of Toronto will open the 2025–2026 lineup with its program Merry & Bright on December 19; Exultate Chamber Singers will continue the series on February 10 with Home in the Six; VIVA Chamber Singers will perform O Radiant Dawn on April 2; and the Hamilton Children’s Chorus Will Close the season on June 1 with What the Light Knows. All concerts begin at noon with no intermission. Front doors will open at 11:00 a.m., followed by auditorium seating at 11:30 a.m.

The Hall presents this annual event free of charge through the support of the Edwards Charitable Foundation and a community of education and engagement donors. The program reflects the organization’s commitment to accessible arts programming and ongoing public music offerings. The venue encourages additional support to help sustain free community presentations such as Choir & Organ for future seasons.

The series is recommended for ages six and up. School groups of twenty or more may reserve through groups@mh-rth.com.

Ticket Information

Free general admission tickets are available now by calling 416-872-4255 or visiting roythomsonhall.com.