Festival Place Will Present An Evening with Jack Semple

Kicking off the New Year and the second half of the 2019/2020 Season, Festival Place is pleased to present An Evening with Jack Semple, January 17.

Regina's own Jack Semple has reached an international audience for his songwriting, recordings and performances as a vocalist and flamenco-technique guitarist. JUNO recipient, two-time winner of the Western Canadian Blues album of the year, two-time Gemini nominee, Grammy ballot nomination for "Contemporary Blues Album" in 2018 and upcoming soundtrack for HBO's "Losing Our Religion" what Jack enjoys most is jamming live!

Tickets for An Evening with Jack Semple are $36 - $40 and available through the Festival Place Box Office (780-449-3378), online at Festivalplace.ab.ca or at Ticketmaster.ca.





