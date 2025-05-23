FORGIVENESS Starts Performances at The Stratford Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Forgiveness, the story of two families profoundly affected by the events of the Second World War, has begun performances at the Stratford Festival. This deeply moving stage adaptation written by Hiro Kanagawa and directed by Stafford Arima, is based on the Canada Reads-winning memoir Forgiveness: A Gift From My Grandparents by Mark Sakamoto.

Led by Yoshie Bancroft and Jeff Lillico, the play spans two generations and two families who in their union live as a testament to the power of choosing forgiveness over hatred.

It follows Mitsue Sakamoto and her family, who are sent to a civilian internment camp in the Canadian interior after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. At the same time, Ralph MacLean joins the Canadian army and endures years of privation in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp. Years after the conflict ends, Mitsue and Ralph are forced to confront their long-buried anger and grief when Mitsue's son and Ralph's daughter fall in love.

“War is the catalyst that sets the events of the play in motion,” says Arima. “Its brutality manifests in the suffering experienced by all the characters. War in this context isn't just about battles, it's also about the loss, trauma and deep-seated prejudices that arise between nations and communities.”

But love centres the story's narrative becoming the unseen force that inspires the characters to overcome even the most deeply rooted animosities.

Forgiveness features Yoshie Bancroft as Mitsue Sakamoto and Jeff Lillico as Ralph MacLean, with Gabriel Antonacci as Coop, Sean Arbuckle as Ralph's Father, Tim Campbell, Jacklyn Frances as Phyllis, Ralph's Mother, Mrs. Rutt, Darlene, June Fukumura as Miyoko, Mrs. Yamamoto, Hong Kong Woman, 郝邦宇 Steven Hao as Ron, Ichiro, Manami Hara as Tomi, Hiro Kanagawa as Yosuke, Kato, Allison Lynch as Diane, Socialite, Michael Man as Hideo, Silvae Mercedes, Evan Mercer, John Ng, Douglas Oyama as Stan, Pat, Joe Perry as Deighton, Adams, Leon Qin, Nadine Villasin, Jennifer Villaverde and Norman Yeung.

The creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Lorenzo Savoini, Lighting Designer

Kaileigh Krysztofiak, Original Illustrations and Animations by Cindy Mochizuki, Projection Designer Sammy Chien (Chimerik 似不像), Composer Allison Lynch, Sound Designer Olivia Wheeler, Fight and Intimacy Director Anita Nittoly, and Choreographer Stephanie Graham.

Forgiveness has its official opening on June 18 and runs until September 27 at the Tom Patterson Theatre.

