Elizabeth Bowman Joins Opera Canada As Editor

Opera Canada Publications has announced the hiring of Elizabeth Bowman as the next Editor of Opera Canada magazine-effective May 1, 2022. Ms. Bowman, a Canadian, has over 15 years of experience in communications, specializing in public relations, branding, and digital media strategy. Her career has focused on opera and the classical performing arts having run a boutique business, Bowman Media, for over a decade with clients that have included the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, conductor James Gaffigan, soprano Joyce El-Khoury, mezzo soprano Wallis Giunta, and more.

"We are delighted for Elizabeth Bowman to join us as we move to renew our magazine and strengthen our digital brand," says Opera Canada Board President David Speers. "Ms. Bowman's expertise in digital media strategy and knowledge of opera will help advance our mission to actively promote Canadian opera artists and opera in Canada and beyond."

"Opera and classical music in general have always been central in my life. It feels great to be starting this new career chapter on the editorial side of a subject I live and breathe," says Elizabeth Bowman. "It's an honour to become a custodian of such a long-standing and important tradition. The opera world is full of great stories - it's an all-encompassing art, from the singers and orchestra musicians, through the lighting directors, choreographers, costume designers and stage directors, to the creators, administrators and educators! I hope to innovate and tell these stories in a relevant and resonant way."

While Ms. Bowman began May 1, 2022, her first complete issue of the magazine will be Fall 2022.

Opera Canada magazine has been connecting the vibrant world of opera in Canada since 1960 with high quality professional arts journalism, in-depth interviews with its creators, artists and illustrated features and reviews about productions from across the nation and internationally.

Opera Canada offers a comprehensive review of opera in Canada and of Canadians working in the opera world at large. In addition to its quarterly publication they deliver all the latest opera news through this website and on active social media channels. You can follow Opera Canada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all things Canadian and operatic!

Opera Canada, a registered Canadian charity, is the oldest, continuously published arts periodical in Canada and is available quarterly by subscription and on select newsstands.

In 2000, Opera Canada introduced the Opera Canada Awards, nicknamed 'The Rubies,' in honour of founding Editor, Ruby Mercer. This gala evening celebrates the talent and accomplishments of Canadians who have made a significant contribution to the opera world as artists, builders, administrators and philanthropists.