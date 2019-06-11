DANDELION Is A Touching Exploration Of Father-Son Growing Pains And Glory

Have you ever wondered, "What if the world were made of peanut butter?" Julian has. This 4-year-old's marvelous imagination and appetite for wordplay inspired the creation of this show. His dad, Aaron Malkin, performs Off-Broadway and is a Canadian Comedy Award Winner. This is the story of Malkin trying to keep up with his kid.

"There is something inside you that hasn't been lost: Your childhood." -Mr. Rogers

Through story-telling, stand-up comedy, physical comedy, and live science experiments, performer-creator Malkin inspires the children within us to come out, and revel in wonder and play. His masterful physicality brings his son to life in hilarious skits that have the audience empathizing with both the child and parent.

But it's not all fun and games. Poignant moments jump out as Malkin parallels his experiences as a Dad with his own experiences as a son, with haunting depth. There is only one piece of parenting advice that Malkin holds fast:

"Listen to him." -Ruth Kettner, 103 years old

In Dandelion, Malkin shows us the amazing power of listening, and how it is a key ingredient in all relationships.

The show is a triumphant celebration of love and learning, fueled by quotes from Malkin's son which bring his fantastical imagination to life on stage. Malkin's live-projected science experiments make for unexpected turns which return the audience to a forgotten state of childlike wonder with the world.

About Aaron Malkin and the James & Jamesy Performance Society

Aaron Malkin, and Alastair Knowles are creators, performers, and educators of physical comedy and physical theatre. Since 2013 and 2017, James & Jamesy productions have been performed over 500 times across the UK, USA, and Canada. Together, they create award-winning performances that blend theatre, physical comedy, and dance to take audiences on fantastical trips of the imagination. Their unique humour appeals to those of all ages and fosters an inclusive atmosphere, encouraging of audience involvement.



James & Jamesy Performance Society

In association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents

Dandelion

JULY 5 runs to JULY 13, 2019

VENUE 5: RANDOLPH THEATRE, 736 Bathurst St

written by Aaron Malkin

directed by Christache Ross

starring Aaron Malkin

stage managed by Emily Smith

Performances:July 5, 6pm

July 7, 9:45pm

July 8, 7:30pm

July 10, 1pm

July 11, 6:45pm

July 12, 10:15pm

July 13, 6:15pm

Please note that there is absolutely no latecomer seating.

Tickets: $11 + service fee

Tickets available at the Randolph Theatre (736 Bathurst St) before the show, or

Purchase online: fringetoronto.com

By Phone: 416-966-1062

In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You