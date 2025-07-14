Crossroads Theatre to Present SUMMER IN THE PARK in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crossroads Theatre will present Summer in the Park, presented in partnership with The Romano D'Andrea Foundation: three days of free, entertainment and community events, from August 22 to 24 in Weston's Little Avenue Memorial Park at 22 Little Ave.

This year's lineup includes R&B singer Kibra, Tribal Vision Dance, Replay Storytelling, The Grand Salto Theatre, and spoken word from Irmão. Visitors can also enjoy a community meal, a closing Party in the Park, and more. All programming is free and family-friendly, and presented with a Relaxed Environment Approach, with additional on-site accessibility measures.

"Summer in the Park is our joyful offering to engage audiences of all ages and backgrounds, exploring the theme of Resilience through theatre, storytelling, music, dance, poetry, and by gathering as a community," says Urbano. "At Crossroads Theatre, access is central to everything that we do, and the entire festival is created to invite discovery and play. We invite all folks from the Weston neighbourhood and beyond to join us this August for our second-annual summer program."

Weekend Highlights

Friday, August 22

6-7:30 p.m.: The Summer in the Park Opening Night Celebration, a lively and fun summertime evening of music, and a community meal in partnership with the Creative Commons Collective.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Rooted in Weston, hosted by Replay Storytelling: developed through a series of workshops facilitated by Paul Aflalo and Chantal Lim of Replay, members of the community share true stories based on their own lived experience.

Saturday, August 23

1-2:30 p.m.: A show and workshop from Tribal Vision Dance - have fun, be active and learn about the history and meanings of First Nations social dances.

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Weston's Bright Futures - led by Weston artist Najla Nubyanluv, a group of IBPOC young women and non-binary youth share an original performance celebrating identity and self-empowerment.

6 -7:15 p.m.: Replay Storytelling presents Stories of Resilience, featuring a cast of Toronto's best storytellers.

7:45-8:05 p.m.: Spoken Word and music with Irmão (Martin Gomes & Matheus Coelho).

8:15-9 p.m.: Toronto-based R&B and Soul artist Kibra takes the stage with her seamless blend of smooth soulful melodies and captivating vocals.

Sunday, August 24

1-2 p.m.: The Adventures of the Little Rooster by The Grand Salto Theatre. Dazzle and delight at this retelling of this beloved Hungarian folktale performed with music, dance, circus and cabbage!

2-4 p.m.: Close the festival with Crossroads Theatre and Party in the Park, in partnership with the Weston Village Community Association, with food, games, music, and fun!