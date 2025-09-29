Colin Mochrie To Host New Year's Comedy Extravaganza 2025 At Massey Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Massey Hall will present the return of New Year's Eve Comedy Extravaganza, one of the most highly anticipated shows of the holiday season on Wednesday, December 31 at Massey Hall.

New Year's Eve Comedy Extravaganza celebrates it's 21st year at Massey Hall and this year features host Colin Mochrie, featuring Mike Rita. Curated by YukYuks' Mark Breslin. More to join the line-up soon!

Tickets on sale this Thursday, October 2 at 10am.

*Early bird sale alert! 20% off until October 31, 2025.

Colin Mochrie is an alumnus of Toronto's famous Second City comedy troupe. He appeared as a regular in 30 seasons of the British and American versions of the improvisation series ''Whose Line Is It Anyway?''.

Colin was a cast member of CBC's ''This Hour Has 22 Minutes'' 2001- 2003. With his wife, Debra McGrath, he produced, wrote and starred in the CBC show ''Getting Along Famously'', as well as touring their “Deb and Colin's One Couple show. Currently he is part of a very successful tour with “Whose Line” cast-mate Brad Sherwood, performing a live improv show across North America, in addition to the critically acclaimed Hyprov!, a show that marries hypnosis and improv.

Mike Rita is an award-winning comedian from Toronto, known for his relatable storytelling and sharp humour. Drawing inspiration from his Portuguese heritage, Mike's comedy explores themes of family dynamics, cultural identity, and everyday life experiences solidifying his status as a ‘must-see' performer.

This award-winning comedian has made numerous appearances at the prestigious Just For Laughs festival and notably became the first comic to host a 420 show at the Toronto Festival. In 2024, he was honoured by the president of Portugal as one of the 70 most significant Portuguese Canadians of the past 70 years, highlighting his impact and influence.