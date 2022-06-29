Coal Mine Theatre Announces Casting And Date Changes for DETROIT

Due to reasons beyond her control, Tommie-Amber Pirie will no longer be appearing in the Coal Mine's production of DETROIT. Louise Lambert will be taking over the role of Sharon. Because of this change, previews will be moved to July 8th and 9th and Opening Night will be on July 10th.

Following a universally acclaimed return to in-person theatre with the just closed run of Annie Baker's THE ANTIPODES, Coal Mine Theatre is proud to announce casting for the Toronto premiere of the award-winning DETROIT by Lisa D'Amour. With direction by Jill Harper, this production concludes the company's exciting seventh season and runs in-person from July 8th to August 7th (Opening July 10th) at its Danforth Theatre.

Dora Award-winner Jill Harper directs the anticipated production headlined by a distinguished ensemble of exceptional performers including Diana Bentley, Sergio Di Zio, Craig Lauzon, Louise Lambert, and the legendary Eric Peterson. The backstage creative team includes celebrated designers Ken MacDonald (set) Kimberly Purtell (lighting), Melanie McNeill (costumes), and Tim Lindsay (sound).

"DETROIT is a searing and blisteringly funny comment on the fate of the "first ring suburbs" of North America and their inhabitants," says Coal Mine Theatre Co-Artistic Director Ted Dykstra. "Once the shining hope for a better future, most now lay in severe if not complete disrepair. The examination of this world that North American settlers created has never been more relevant or timely. And, as always when a great writer's hand (DETROIT was deservedly nominated for the Pulitzer Prize) is guiding a story, the people are achingly, endearingly human. You'll know them."

Dykstra adds, "We are also thrilled to welcome Jill Harper to her directing debut at The Coal Mine. Jill is a Dora Award winning director who has worked very closely with our extraordinary General Manager Christine Groom in their own company, Cue6 Theatre, and we can't wait to see her take on this play as she helms this gold-plated Coal Mine cast and creative team."

A darkly-comic, searingly acute observation of the effects of deep economic uncertainty on the middle-class, D'Amour's play revolves around two suburban couples meeting at a barbecue in a first-ring suburb just outside a city that might be Detroit. As the action unfolds, one couple reveals that they met at rehab, and neither is employed. A quintessential cookout quickly turns into something more dangerous. The show feels particularly poignant now reflected against our own current economic precariousness and ever-shrinking middle class.

DETROIT originally premiered in Chicago in 2010 and subsequently ran Off-Broadway in the fall of 2012. The hit play was shortlisted for a Pulitzer prize in 2011 and won an Obie award for Best New American Play in 2013 and has a history of star studded casts, including performances by Amy Ryan, Laurie Metcalf and David Schwimmer.

While the company has decided to limit seating to ensure audience safety, it will offer an extended show run. Coal Mine Theatre also continues to maintain a masking and proof of vaccination policy. Performances will run Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are now available https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183374®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.coalminetheatre.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, beginning at $35 for previews and arts workers and ranging from $60-72.50 for regular performances.