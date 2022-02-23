Casting And Creative Teams Announced for Shaw Festival's 60th Anniversary Season

Artistic Director Tim Carroll has announced casting and creative teams for the Shaw Festival's 60th anniversary season.



"The Shaw company made it through the past two seasons with determination, spirit and tenacity," says Tim Carroll. "Now, here we are celebrating our 60th season with a playbill of challenging and brilliant works brought to life on our stages and in our spaces by the talent of our casts and creative teams. I can't wait for you to experience it with us."



FESTIVAL THEATRE



DAMN YANKEES



Words and Music by RICHARD ADLER and JERRY ROSS

Book by GEORGE ABBOTT and DOUGLASS WALLOP

Based on the novel by Douglass Wallop

"The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant"

Directed by Brian Hill

Music direction by Paul Sportelli

Choreography by Allison Plamondon

Set and costumes designed by Cory Sincennes

Lighting designed by Mikael Kangas

Sound designed by John Lott

Magic and Illusions designed by Skylar Fox

Stage managed by Beatrice Campbell

Assistant stage managed by

Annie McWhinnie and Melania Radelicki

Previews April 23. Available for review beginning May 19. Closes October 9

Shane Carty is Joe Boyd, a long-suffering fan of the Washington Senators, who sells his soul for his team's World Series success in this musical retelling of the Faust tale. Appearing alongside him is James Daly as baseball phenom Joe Hardy, Patty Jamieson as his devoted wife Meg Boyd, Mike Nadajewski as the insidious Mr. Applegate and Kimberley Rampersad as the infamous Lola.



Damn Yankees also features Andrew Broderick, Peter Fernandes, J.J. Gerber, Élodie Gillett, Gabrielle Jones, Graeme Kitagawa*, Caitlyn MacInnis*, Allison McCaughey, Kevin McLachlan*, Drew Plummer, Alana Randall, David Andrew Reid**, Ric Reid, Jade Repeta*, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane*, Adam Sergison, Taurian Teelucksingh*, Jacqueline Thair, Jay Turvey and Kelly Wong.

Age Recommendation: 12+

DAMN YANKEES is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.



*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists Project.

**Christopher Newton Interns are generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.



DAMN YANKEES is sponsored by Hummel Properties Inc.



THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST



By Oscar Wilde

Directed by Tim Carroll

Set designed by Gillian Gallow

Costumes designed by Christina Poddubiuk

Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte

Original music and sound designed by

James Smith

Stage managed by Meredith Macdonald

Assistant stage managed by Amy Jewell

Previews May 18. Available for review beginning June 16. Closes October 9

Martin Happer is Jack Worthing and Peter Fernandes is Algernon Moncrieff in Oscar Wilde's masterpiece of mistaken identities and criticism of Victorian social values. Joining them in this satirical romp is Julia Course as Gwendolyn Fairfax, Gabriella Sundar Singh as Cecily Cardew and Kate Hennig as the formidable Lady Bracknell.



The cast also includes Neil Barclay, Patty Jamieson, Andre Morin, Ric Reid, Graeme Somerville and Jacqueline Thair.

Age Recommendation: 12+



THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST is sponsored by James and Diane King.



THE DOCTOR'S DILEMMA



By Bernard Shaw

Directed by Diana Donnelly

Set designed by Gillian Gallow

Costumes designed by Rachel Forbes

Lighting designed by Michelle Ramsay

Original music and sound designed by

Ryan deSouza

Stage managed by Andrea Schurman

Assistant stage managed by Ashley Ireland

Previews July 16. Available for review beginning August 18. Closes October 8

Sanjay Talwar as newly knighted Sir Colenso Ridgeon ponders the moral questions concerning life, death and medical ethics in Bernard Shaw's The Doctor's Dilemma, with Sharry Flett as Dr. Patricia Cullen, Alexis Gordon as Jennifer Dubedat and Johnathan Sousa as Louis Dubedat.



This tragicomic tour de force also features David Adams, Jason Cadieux, Katherine Gauthier, Nathanael Judah*, Claire Jullien, Allan Louis and Michael Man.

Age Recommendation: 12+

*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists Project.

ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE

The Royal George Theatre's regular season is sponsored by 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa.

CYRANO DE BERGERAC



By Edmond Rostand

Translated and adapted for the stage by Kate Hennig

Directed by Chris Abraham

Set and costumes designed by Julie Fox

Lighting designed by Kimberly Purtell

Original music and sound designed by

Thomas Ryder Payne

Fight director by John Stead

Stage managed by Allan Teichman

Assistant stage managed by Ashley Ireland

and Théa Pel

Previews March 20. Available for review beginning March 26. Closes May 8

Tom Rooney returns as the silver-tongued swashbuckling 17th century swordsman Cyrano de Bergerac and Deborah Hay is Roxane, the woman he loves from afar. Jeff Irving as Christian completes the tragic love triangle in this adaptation of Edmond Rostand's great tale of unrequited love. Patrick Galligan appears once again as the duplicitous noble De Guiche.



David Adams, Kyle Blair, Jason Cadieux, Sharry Flett, Katherine Gauthier, Marie Mahabal, Michael Man, Marla McLean, Nafeesa Monroe and Kiera Sangster round out the cast.

Age Recommendation: 12+



GASLIGHT



By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

Based on the play Angel Street

by Patrick Hamilton

Directed by Kelli Fox

Set and costumes designed by Judith Bowden

Lighting designed by Kimberly Purtell

Original music and sound designed by

Gilles Zolty

Stage managed by Amy Jewell

Assistant stage managed by Leigh McClymont

Previews May 4. Available for review beginning May 19. Closes October 8

Julie Lumsden is Bella Manningham, a woman on the verge of mental collapse, in this reimagining of Hamilton's dark thriller of manipulation and deceit, with Kate Hennig as Elizabeth, Julia Course as Nancy and Andre Morin as Jack.

Age Recommendation: 14+

CHITRA



By Rabindranath Tagore

Directed and Choreographed by

Kimberley Rampersad

Set and costumes designed by

Anahita Dehbonehie

Lighting designed by Chris Malkowski

Original music and sound designed by

Ryan deSouza and Darryn deSouza

Stage management by Beatrice Campbell

Assistant stage managed by Annie McWhinnie

LUNCHTIME ONE-ACT

Previews June 11. Available for review beginning June 19. Closes October 8

Based on a tale from the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata, Rabindranath Tagore's enchanting one-act play about false appearances and true love showcases Gabriella Sundar Singh as the warrior princess Chitra and Andrew Lawrie as Arjuna, the object of her affections.



This season's Lunchtime One-Act also features Sanjay Talwar and Taurian Teelucksingh*, with Caitlyn MacInnis*, David Andrew Reid**, Jade Repeta* and Adam Sergison.

Age Recommendation: 11+

*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists Project.

**Christopher Newton Interns are generously supported by Marilyn and Charles Baillie.



CHITRA is sponsored by Wendy and Bruce Gitelman and Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.



JUST TO GET MARRIED



By Cicely Hamilton

Directed by Severn Thompson

Set designed by Michael Gianfrancesco

Costumes designed by Ming Wong

Lighting designed by Bonnie Beecher

Original music and sound designed by

Thomas Ryder Payne

Stage managed by Allan Teichman

Assistant stage managed by Théa Pel

Previews July 27. Available for review beginning August 18. Closes October 16

Kristi Frank headlines Cicely Hamilton's comedy as Georgiana Vicary - a clever, but poor woman - whose ultimate duty is to find a proper suitor and get married. Kristopher Bowman is Adam Lankester, her perfect potential husband, but shy wooer.



Also appearing are David Adams, David Alan Anderson, Katherine Gauthier, Claire Jullien, Andrew Lawrie, Monica Parks, Johnathan Sousa and Sophia Walker.

Age Recommendation: 12+

JACKIE MAXWELL STUDIO THEATRE

The Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre is sponsored by Paradigm Capital Inc.

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD



By Bernard Shaw

Directed by Sanjay Talwar

Set designed by Sue LePage

Costumes designed by Joyce Padua

Lighting designed by Nick Andison

Original music and sound designed by John Gzowski

Stage managed by Dora Tomassi

Assistant stage managed by Meghan Froebelius

Previews May 12. Available for review beginning May 26. Closes October 8

Bernard Shaw's fantastical comedy features Martin Happer as Sergeant Fielding, Marla McLean as the Nurse, Donna Soares as the Patient and Graeme Somerville as the Burglar, with Neil Barclay, Patrick Galligan, Travis Seetoo, Jonathan Tan and Jenny L. Wright.

Age Recommendation: 12+

TOO TRUE TO BE GOOD is sponsored by the William and Nona Macdonald Heaslip Foundation

and the Gabriel Pascal Memorial Fund.

EVERYBODY



By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by László Bérczes

Set designed by Balázs Cziegler

Costumes designed by Sim Suzer

Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte

Original music and sound designed by Claudio Vena

Stage managed by Dora Tomassi

Assistant stage managed by Leigh McClymont

CANADIAN PREMIERE



Previews June 8. Available for review beginning June 17. Closes October 8



This provocative modern riff on Everyman, the 15th century medieval morality play, features an ensemble cast of Andrew Broderick, Sharry Flett, Patrick Galligan, Deborah Hay, Julie Lumsden, Michael Man, Alana Randall, Kiera Sangster, Travis Seetoo and Donna Soares.

Age Recommendation: 12+



EVERYBODY is sponsored by James F. Brown.

August Wilson's

GEM OF THE OCEAN

Directed by Philip Akin

Set designed by Camellia Koo

Costumes designed by Laura Delchario

Lighting designed by Kevin Lamotte

Projections designed by Cameron Davis

Original music and sound designed by Miquelon Rodriguez

Stage managed by Andrea Schurman

Assistant stage managed by Théa Pel

Previews August 5. Available for review beginning August 19. Closes October 9

Monica Parks is Aunt Ester, the 285-year-old "washer of souls" and fiery matriarch at the centre of Wilson's poetic, mystical masterpiece, alongside Nathanael Judah* as Citizen Barlow and Allan Louis as Caesar Wilks, with David Alan Anderson, Jason Cadieux, Jeremiah Sparks and Sophia Walker.

Age Recommendation: 14+

"August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists Project.



August Wilson's GEM OF THE OCEAN is sponsored by the TD Bank Group.

OUTDOORS @ THE SHAW

Outdoor @ The Shaw is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.

A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA



Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen

With original sound design by Ryan Cowl

Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival in partnership with Parks Canada

Puppeteers Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen bring the rich history of the Niagara Region to life in thirty charming minutes of pure storytelling.

Age Recommendation: 4+

Additional casts and creative teams for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date. Further updates will also be available at shawfest.com.



Tickets to the 2022 season are on sale now. Orders can be placed through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429) or online at shawfest.com.



The Shaw Festival plans to present the aforementioned shows as scheduled; however, performances will only take place if deemed safe to do so. Despite the easing of COVID-19 measures, The Shaw will continue to require proof of full vaccination status with either a Health Canada or CDC authorized vaccine, and a government-issued photo ID for all those attending performances through to the end of March (unless an extension of these conditions is needed). This decision is done out of an abundance of caution and to ease everyone - artists, staff and patrons - into this next step of Ontario's reopening plan. In addition to following and exceeding the directives of local, provincial and federal governments and their respective public health agencies, The Shaw's Duty of Care remains in place. These measures include a commitment to ensuring the health and safety of audiences, company members and communities. Mask wearing remains mandatory in all theatres and spaces during performances.