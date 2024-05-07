Donovan Woods Returns to Massey Hall in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massey Hall will welcome the return of JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter, Donovan Woods to the Allan Slaight Stage for his sophomore Massey Hall headlining show on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

This show marks the last of his 2024 North American tour and promises to dazzle fans with this hometown performance. Woods’ sold-out Massey Hall debut (May 2022) was a career highlight for the acclaimed singer-songwriter

Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 10 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255.

Earlier this year, acclaimed songwriter Donovan Woods announced his seventh studio album, Things Were Never Good If They’re Not Good Now, due July 12 via End Times Music. Today he shares a second single from the record, the unflinching “Back For The Funeral”, co-written with Lori McKenna and Matt Nathanson. Throughout an album of heart wrenching songs, none hit harder than “Back for the Funeral”. Taking place in a small town, a group of friends who haven’t seen each other in years return to memorialize a schoolmate after they overdosed on pills.

