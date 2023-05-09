Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre

It's not a tease. Gypsy, the greatest American musical, is finally embarking on its highly anticipated run at The Shaw's Festival Theatre beginning May 10. Stephen Sondheim's timeless tale of sex, ambition and a longing for recognition is directed by Jay Turvey, with musical direction by Paul Sportelli and choreography by Genny Sermonia.



Kate Hennig is Momma Rose, the ultimate stage mother with an unrelenting hunger for success and stardom. Vicariously chasing fame through her daughters June (Madelyn Kriese) and Louise (Julie Lumsden), she is determined to make it in show business no matter what the cost. Loosely based on the 1957 memoir of the world's most famous strip-tease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, Gypsy features legendary songs of musical theatre, including "Let Me Entertain You", "Rose's Turn", "Together, Wherever We Go" and the show-stopping "Everything's Coming up Roses".



This production of Gypsy also features the talents of Ariana Abudaqa, Matt Alfano, Andi Biancaniello, Jenni Burke, Jason Cadieux, Deborah Castrilli*, Krystle Chance, Wren Evans, Kristi Frank, Élodie Gillett, Kyle Golemba, Damian Gradson, Joey Humphries, Nathanael Judah, Graeme Kitagawa, Allan Louis, Amanda Lundgren, Caitlyn MacInnis, Tama Martin*, Allison McCaughey, Kevin McLachlan, Mike Nadajewski, Hannah Otta, Sofia Otta, Drew Plummer, Shakeil Rollock, Sebastian Samuel and Jacqueline Thair.



Set and costume designs by Cory Sincennes, lighting design by Kevin Fraser and sound design by John Lott create a lush love letter to the theatre during vaudeville's final curtain call. Gypsy's production team includes Stage Manager Dora Tomassi and Assistant Stage Managers Leigh McClymont and Théa Pel.



On stage at the Festival Theatre (10 Queens Parade) from May 10 to October 7 (available for review beginning May 25), Gypsy is recommended for audience members ages 12+/Grade 7+ and is sponsored by Mary E. Hill. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes, including one intermission.

Cast: (in alphabetical order)

Ariana Abudaqa

Matt Alfano

Andi Biancaniello

Jenni Burke

Jason Cadieux

Deborah Castrilli*

Krystle Chance

Wren Evans

Kristi Frank

Élodie Gillett

Kyle Golemba

Damian Gradson

Kate Hennig

Joey Humphries

Nathanael Judah

Graeme Kitagawa

Madelyn Kriese

Allan Louis

Julie Lumsden

Amanda Lundgren

Caitlyn MacInnis

Tama Martin*

Allison McCaughey

Kevin McLachlan

Mike Nadajewski

Hannah Otta

Sofia Otta

Drew Plummer

Shakeil Rollock

Sebastian Samuel

Jacqueline Thair Baby June/Ensemble

Swing

Balloon Girl/Urchin/Ensemble

Mazeppa/Ensemble

Herbie

Swing

Cratchitt/Electra/Ensemble

Samuel/Rich Son/Newsboy/Ensemble

Agnes/Showgirl/Ensemble

Tessie Tura/Ensemble

L.A./Ensemble

Scout/Ensemble/Swing

Momma Rose

Urchin/Newsboy/Ensemble

Swing

Angie/Ensemble

June/Ensemble

Jocko/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon/Ensemble

Louise

Thelma/Showgirl/Ensemble

Marjorie-May/Showgirl/Ensemble

Swing

Swing

Georgie/Weber/Mr. Goldstone/Pastey/Ensemble

Pop/Kringelein/Phil/Ensemble

Baby Louise/Ensemble

Scout/Ensemble/Swing

Tulsa/Ensemble

Yonkers/Ensemble

Scout/Newsboy/Ensemble

Delores/Renée/Showgirl/Ensemble



Creative & Production:

Jay Turvey

Paul Sportelli

Genny Sermonia

Cory Sincennes

Kevin Fraser

John Lott

Dora Tomassi

Leigh McClymont

Théa Pel

Kathryn Urbanek

Meredith Macdonald

Élodie Gillett

Matt Alfano

Alex Sobschak

Nick Andison

Bex Tralli

Paul Sportelli

Stephen Ingram

Allison McCaughey

Child Supervisors

Bianca Boom Boom

John Stead

Jeffrey Simlett Director

Musical Director

Choreographer

Set and Costume Designer

Lighting Designer

Sound Designer

Stage Manager

Assistant Stage Manager

Assistant Stage Manager

Rehearsal Apprentice Stage Manager

Production Stage Manager

Assistant Director

Assistant Choreographer/Fight Captain

Assistant Designer

Assistant Lighting Designer

Assistant Sound Designer

Orchestral Adaptation

Metcalf Foundation Music Intern

Dance Captain

Susan McLay and Jessica Sweeney

Burlesque Consultant

Fight Director

Voice and Dialect Coach

About: Gypsy - A Musical Fable

Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee

Original production by David Merrick and Leland Hayward

Entire production originally directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins