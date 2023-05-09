Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre

Stephen Sondheim’s timeless tale of sex, ambition and a longing for recognition is directed by Jay Turvey.

It's not a tease. Gypsy, the greatest American musical, is finally embarking on its highly anticipated run at The Shaw's Festival Theatre beginning May 10. Stephen Sondheim's timeless tale of sex, ambition and a longing for recognition is directed by Jay Turvey, with musical direction by Paul Sportelli and choreography by Genny Sermonia.

Kate Hennig is Momma Rose, the ultimate stage mother with an unrelenting hunger for success and stardom. Vicariously chasing fame through her daughters June (Madelyn Kriese) and Louise (Julie Lumsden), she is determined to make it in show business no matter what the cost. Loosely based on the 1957 memoir of the world's most famous strip-tease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, Gypsy features legendary songs of musical theatre, including "Let Me Entertain You", "Rose's Turn", "Together, Wherever We Go" and the show-stopping "Everything's Coming up Roses".

This production of Gypsy also features the talents of Ariana Abudaqa, Matt Alfano, Andi Biancaniello, Jenni Burke, Jason Cadieux, Deborah Castrilli*, Krystle Chance, Wren Evans, Kristi Frank, Élodie Gillett, Kyle Golemba, Damian Gradson, Joey Humphries, Nathanael Judah, Graeme Kitagawa, Allan Louis, Amanda Lundgren, Caitlyn MacInnis, Tama Martin*, Allison McCaughey, Kevin McLachlan, Mike Nadajewski, Hannah Otta, Sofia Otta, Drew Plummer, Shakeil Rollock, Sebastian Samuel and Jacqueline Thair.

Set and costume designs by Cory Sincennes, lighting design by Kevin Fraser and sound design by John Lott create a lush love letter to the theatre during vaudeville's final curtain call. Gypsy's production team includes Stage Manager Dora Tomassi and Assistant Stage Managers Leigh McClymont and Théa Pel.

On stage at the Festival Theatre (10 Queens Parade) from May 10 to October 7 (available for review beginning May 25), Gypsy is recommended for audience members ages 12+/Grade 7+ and is sponsored by Mary E. Hill. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes, including one intermission.

Cast: (in alphabetical order)

Ariana Abudaqa
Matt Alfano
Andi Biancaniello
Jenni Burke
Jason Cadieux
Deborah Castrilli*
Krystle Chance
Wren Evans
Kristi Frank
Élodie Gillett
Kyle Golemba
Damian Gradson
Kate Hennig
Joey Humphries
Nathanael Judah
Graeme Kitagawa
Madelyn Kriese
Allan Louis
Julie Lumsden
Amanda Lundgren
Caitlyn MacInnis
Tama Martin*
Allison McCaughey
Kevin McLachlan
Mike Nadajewski
Hannah Otta
Sofia Otta
Drew Plummer
Shakeil Rollock
Sebastian Samuel
Jacqueline Thair		 Baby June/Ensemble
Swing
Balloon Girl/Urchin/Ensemble
Mazeppa/Ensemble
Herbie
Swing
Cratchitt/Electra/Ensemble
Samuel/Rich Son/Newsboy/Ensemble
Agnes/Showgirl/Ensemble
Tessie Tura/Ensemble
L.A./Ensemble
Scout/Ensemble/Swing
Momma Rose
Urchin/Newsboy/Ensemble
Swing
Angie/Ensemble
June/Ensemble
Jocko/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon/Ensemble
Louise
Thelma/Showgirl/Ensemble
Marjorie-May/Showgirl/Ensemble
Swing
Swing
Georgie/Weber/Mr. Goldstone/Pastey/Ensemble
Pop/Kringelein/Phil/Ensemble
Baby Louise/Ensemble
Scout/Ensemble/Swing
Tulsa/Ensemble
Yonkers/Ensemble
Scout/Newsboy/Ensemble
Delores/Renée/Showgirl/Ensemble


Creative & Production:

Jay Turvey
Paul Sportelli
Genny Sermonia
Cory Sincennes
Kevin Fraser
John Lott
Dora Tomassi
Leigh McClymont
Théa Pel
Kathryn Urbanek
Meredith Macdonald
Élodie Gillett
Matt Alfano
Alex Sobschak
Nick Andison
Bex Tralli
Paul Sportelli
Stephen Ingram
Allison McCaughey
Child Supervisors
Bianca Boom Boom
John Stead
Jeffrey Simlett		 Director
Musical Director
Choreographer
Set and Costume Designer
Lighting Designer
Sound Designer
Stage Manager
Assistant Stage Manager
Assistant Stage Manager
Rehearsal Apprentice Stage Manager
Production Stage Manager
Assistant Director
Assistant Choreographer/Fight Captain
Assistant Designer
Assistant Lighting Designer
Assistant Sound Designer
Orchestral Adaptation
Metcalf Foundation Music Intern
Dance Captain
Susan McLay and Jessica Sweeney
Burlesque Consultant
Fight Director
Voice and Dialect Coach

About: Gypsy - A Musical Fable

Book by Arthur Laurents
Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee
Original production by David Merrick and Leland Hayward
Entire production originally directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins




