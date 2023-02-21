Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of MAGGIE A New Musical

Set between 1954 and 1976, MAGGIE tells the inspirational tale of a Scottish single mother of three boys, living in the mining town of Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Cast Announced For The World Premiere Of MAGGIE A New Musical

Theatre Aquarius and Confederation Centre of the Arts are celebrating Robbie Burns Day by announcing the extraordinary 18-member cast of MAGGIE, a new musical produced in association with Michael Rubinoff and Johnny Reid.

Set between 1954 and 1976, MAGGIE tells the inspirational tale of a Scottish single mother of three boys, living in the mining town of Lanarkshire, Scotland. After suffering an unthinkable loss, Maggie must rely on her strength, sense of humour and fiercely loyal group of friends to raise her boys and protect them from the harsh and ever-changing world around them.

Based on a true story, MAGGIE features a soul-stirring score by award-winning recording artist Johnny Reid. A tribute to Johnny's Granny and the people of an almost forgotten generation, this exciting new musical is a celebration of family, community and the joy and laughter that can be found, even in the darkest of times.

"MAGGIE celebrates not only my Gran and her life but also an entire generation of women who fought through some tough times by keeping faith, hope, love, family, friendship and humour close to heart." - Johnny Reid

MAGGIE's book and lyrics are by Johnny Reid and Matt Murray, with music co-written by Johnny Reid, Matt Murray, and Bob Foster. Direction & Dramaturgy by Mary Francis Moore and Music Supervision, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Bob Foster.

MAGGIE will premiere at Hamilton's Theatre Aquarius in April before heading east to Charlottetown's Confederation Centre of the Arts in June.

"An incredible group of actors has been assembled to bring this inspiring story of resilience to the stage. I am excited for audiences to be uplifted by the exceptional talent of this gifted company." Michael Rubinoff, Producer of MAGGIE, explained. "MAGGIE is a story that will remind you of the people who made the greatest impact in your life."

"It has been an honour to see this talented cast start to bring the story of my Granny to life. I'm so pleased with the way Dharma Bizier and the rest of the cast have captured the essence of Maggie and the people she chose to surround herself with," said Johnny Reid.

Theatre Aquarius Artistic Director and MAGGIE Director Mary Francis Moore said, "Casting this show has been a labour of love and was a rigorous process that took over a year. The opportunity to premiere MAGGIE in Hamilton at Theatre Aquarius with this dynamic group of artists from across the country is an honour, and we can't wait to share this powerful story and unbelievable score."

Leading the company as Maggie, is Dharma Bizier who recently toured with Johnny Reid on his 2022 "Love Someone" national tour. This multitalented cast includes:

William Lincoln ("Tommy"), Lawrence Libor ("Shug"), Aidan Burke ("Wee Jimmy"), Jeremy Legat ("Uncle Charles"), Nicola-Dawn Brook ("Betty"), Jamie McRoberts ("Sadie"), Michelle Bardach ("Jean"), Sweeney MacArthur ("Geordie"), Adam Stevenson ("Tam"), Kaitlyn Post ("Teresa") with Liam Crober-Best, Jay Davis, Alyssa LeClair, Andrew McAllister, Clea McCaffrey, Aaron Ryder and Julius Sermonia.

MAGGIE's World Premiere Run at Theatre Aquarius is from April 19 - May 6, 2023. Opening Night is Friday, April 21. Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm. Tickets may be ordered online at www.theatreaquarius.org/Maggie or by calling the box office at 905.522.7529 (toll free 1.800.465.7529), or in person at Theatre Aquarius, 190 King William Street, Hamilton.

MAGGIE will then travel to Prince Edward Island for a run at The Charlottetown Festival. It will play from June 21 - September 2 at Confederation Centre of the Arts' Sobey Family Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226256®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fconfederationcentre.com%2Fwhats-on%2Fmaggie%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




