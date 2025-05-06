Canadian Stage to Conclude Season with THE SOUND OF OUR NATION

Winding up an extraordinary spring, Canadian Stage has revealed the addition of a special concert event to cap off its record-breaking 24.25 season, THE SOUND OF OUR NATION: A CANADIAN SONGBOOK, on stage for three magical shows, June 12th – 14th at the Bluma Appel Theatre.



At an unprecedented moment for our country, THE SOUND OF OUR NATION is an invitation to celebrate the soul of our country through the songs that define it. Performed by some of the finest musical theatre performers in Canada, this unforgettable evening offers a moving curation of iconic songs from the Canadian songbook. From heartfelt ballads to anthemic classics, this one-of-a-kind concert captures the spirit, unity, and hope of a country in motion.



Performed by an illustrious line-up of Canadian musical theatre stars including Thom Alison, Ben Carlson, Janelle Cooper, Daren A. Herbert, Joe Matheson, Tracy Michailidis, and Julia Pulo, audiences will travel the country and the decades through music, taking in classics from a wide-reaching array of artists from Leonard Cohen to The Weeknd, The Guess Who to Rufus Wainwright. Nostalgic, moving, and joyfully entertaining, this elegant concert series is a tribute to the artists and stories that have help shape Canada’s cultural identity. It’s a reflection of who we are, who we’ve been, and who we want to become—presented with warmth, grace, and just the right amount of fun.



“As our season was coming to a close and we found our country navigating really unprecedented precarity, we recognized how much our audiences are craving connection and a renewed sense of hope and wanted to respond,” says Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “Canada has an astounding musical legacy, and we could think of nothing better to bring people together than with a night of music that embodies how diverse, poetic, and strong we are in this country. This is a night to gather, to remember, and to be moved.”



Programmed collaboratively by the Canadian Stage Artistic leadership with Musical Director Mark Camilleri, the evening will highlight the brilliance of Canada’s greatest songwriters through artful arrangements and thoughtful interpretations, reflecting a multi-generational and multi-cultural nation; a nation united through music. Camilleri and the ensemble of performers will be joined for the performance by a live band.



