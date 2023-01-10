Canadian Stage Presents MIIGIS From Canada's Leading Indigenous Performance Company Red Sky Performance

In the 22.23 season at the Berkeley Street Theatre in the new year, Canadian Stage presents the World Premiere of MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER, from Canada's leading contemporary Indigenous performance company, Red Sky Performance. The fourth collaboration between the two organizations, MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER is onstage January 22 - 29. (Media night: January 24)



Directed and Choreographed by Sandra Laronde, MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER is a new dance and live music work that draws inspiration from a prophecy in which the Anishinaabe must move westward or perish. It is about a remarkable journey from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes as Red Sky explores catalysts for movement, water trade routes, Anishinaabe archetypes, and mystery beings on a migration from salt to fresh water. Utilizing architectural and iconic Indigenous forms, MIIGIS reveals the rise of matriarchy through dance, theatrical innovation, and a fusion of athleticism, music, and film. MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER represents the second creation in Red Sky's Miigis cycle which focuses on the power of nature and Indigenous prophecy.





Originally scheduled in the 2020-2021, Canadian Stage is thrilled to share this magical production in 2022-23 season. "We are so pleased to finally be able to present this remarkable piece of work from Sandra Laronde and the team at Red Sky," shares Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. "Their work is consistently visually astonishing and distinguished by an athletic physical style that marries traditional Indigenous stories and artistic practices with an innovative contemporary interdisciplinary approach. We can't wait to have them back on our stage again."



Previously, Red Sky Performance has presented Dora award-winning performances including BACKBONE (2017), TRACE (2018), and AF (2020) in partnership with Canadian Stage.



Since its creation in 2000, Red Sky's vision is to lead in the creation, elevation, and evolution of Indigenous performance and to make a significant contribution to the vibrancy of Canada and the world. Touring since 2003, Red Sky has delivered close to 3,000 performances in 21 countries on four continents, including two Cultural Olympiads (Beijing and Vancouver), World Expo in Shanghai, Venice Biennale, and Jacob's Pillow, among others. They are the recipient of 16 Dora Mavor Moore awards and nominations, two Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards, three International Youth Drama Awards from Shenzhen, China, and the Smithsonian Expressive Award, among other recognitions.



The vision of Red Sky Performance derives from its creator Sandra Laronde (Misko Kizhigoo Migizii Kwe) which means "Red Sky Eagle Woman" in Anishinaabemowin (Ojibway) language from the Teme-Augama Anishinaabe (People of the Deep Water). Her vision is dedicated to expanding and elevating the ecology of contemporary performance informed by Indigenous worldview and culture.

The creative team for Miigis includes Music by Rick Sacks with Marie Gaudet, Pura Fe, Marc Merilianen, Julian Cote, Pierre Mongeon; Motion Graphics and Animation by Febby Tan; Lighting Design by Matt Eckensweiler; Set Design by Julia Tribe and Costume Design by Lesley Hampton.

Tickets for MIIGIS: UNDERWATER PANTHER range from $29-$89. Single tickets are now available at canadianstage.com. This production runs from January 22nd to January 29th, 2023, with performances at 8:00pm Tuesday - Saturday, a 1:00pm matinee on Wednesday, January 25th, and a 2:00pm matinees on Saturday and Sundays. For more information and tickets visit www.canadianstage.com.