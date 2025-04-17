CBC and Massey Hall To Present LIVE AT MASSEY HALL Season Two

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CBC and Massey Hall will present season two of CBC MUSIC PRESENTS: LIVE AT MASSEY HALL featuring seven new episodes of live must-see concert films with Canada's brightest stars.

This season kicks off with the first round of new concerts by Bahamas, Ocie Elliott, Chantal Kreviazuk, Serena Ryder, The Glorious Sons, The Sadies, and Field Guide. All films are available now on CBC GEM. More episodes to be released.

CBC MUSIC PRESENTS: LIVE AT MASSEY HALL is an ongoing concert series highlighting the best Canadian talent live on Massey Hall's legendary Allan Slaight Stage. In recent news, two episodes from season one of the concert series has been nominated for a 2025 Canadian Screen Awards:

Adrian Vieni for Best Picture Editing, Web Program or Series, CBC Music Presents: Live at Massey Hall Charlotte Cardin

Brittany Farhat for Best Picture Editing, Web Program or Series, CBC Music Presents: Live at Massey Hall, Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot.

CBC MUSIC PRESENTS: LIVE AT MASSEY HALL: CELEBRATING Gordon Lightfoot

Canadian songwriter/musician Bahamas (Afie Jurvanen) returned to the legendary Massey Hall on October 29, 2023, to celebrate his sixth studio album, Bootcut.

On November 14, 2024, Ocie Elliott's Massey Hall debut features their graceful harmonies and amplified folk sounds including tracks from their EP, Know The Night.

Chantal Kreviazuk dazzled on the Massey Hall Allan Slaight Stage on November 8, 2024, in celebration of her triple platinum-selling album Colour Moving and Still, where she performed from the album and more.

Serena Ryder returned to Massey Hall for another unforgettable performance on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage on April 1, 2022, to celebrate the release of her album, The Art of Falling Apart.

In June 2022, The Glorious Sons performed three mesmerising sold out shows. This film showcases one of those nights featuring their signature energy and spirit of their Massey Hall debut. Their lyrically driven, unpredictable and thought-provoking music are anthems for the socially conscious.

On June 2, 2022, Field Guide delivered dreamy sounds, soft lyrics and all the warm feels. Heartstrings pulled. A must-see performance.

Filmed November 30, 2021, experience The Sadies live at Massey Hall - a powerful, unforgettable performance by one of Canada's most iconic rock and roll/country bands.

Comments