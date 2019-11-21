Breakaway Entertainment Present's TALES OF A COCKTAIL

Tales Of A Cocktail tells the classic story of an innocent man wrongly, but deliberately sent to his demise and his brilliant strategy for revenge against those who betrayed him. Dashing young mobster Edward is a guileless and honest young man whose plans to marry the beautiful Mercedes and live a better life are abruptly shattered when his best friend who wants Mercedes for himself, deceives him. Told through a Chicago 1920s lens this dance adaptation brings to life the tale of The Count Of Monte Cristo.

Conceptualized over the last year and a half years, Artistic Director Adam Martino brought together 9 of the city's most exciting dancers/theatre performers over the month of June to create this 1 hour production telling the story of Alexandre Dumas' book The Count Of Monte Cristo through Breakaway's unique theatre dance lens. Winners of the 2018 Broadway World Toronto Award for 'Best Fringe Musical'; Breakaway Entertainment founded in 2012 has embarked on its biggest production yet aiming to bring to life new and exciting dance theatre. Connecting with this medieval story and telling it through a 1920s Prohibition era Chicago dance lens.

The cast includes Jacqueline Dos Santos, Sam Black, Alexa Stavro, Kristina Roberts, Colin Ougler, Sebastian Hirtenstien, Alayna Kellet (Choreographer), Michelle Crossman. Choreographed by Adam Martino, Alayna Kellett & Leah Cameron and Directed by Roberto Sapienza.

Past cast credits include - Fallsview Casino, Drayton Entertainment, Koba Entertainment, Next Stage Theatre Festival, Much Music, MTV Canada, MMVAs, Red Sky Performance, National Ballet Of Canada, Theatre New Brunswick, High Society Cabaret, Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, Quinte Ballet and many more.

Breakaway Entertainment is excited to bring this show back to Toronto by popular demand performing our remount at the Historic Alumnae Theatre.

Breakaway Entertainment in partnership with Sapling Productions presents

'Tales Of A Cocktail'

Opens December 11th runs to December 15th

Alumnae Theatre - 70 Berkeley Street, Toronto, ON Canada December 11th 7pm

December 12th 7pm

December 13th 8pm & 10pm

December 14th 8pm & 10pm

December 15th 5pm

Tickets:

Purchase online: sapling.simpletix.com

By Phone: 647-802-7059

In Person: At The Door - night of each performance.





