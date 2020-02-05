Bob Rae and Erica Ehm To Appear on MONKEY TOAST on March 7th

Six-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show is back! For our March show, host David Shore welcomes special guests, former Much Music VJ and Yummy Mummy Club founder/publisher, Erica Ehm and former Premier of Ontario and Interim Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, The Hon. Bob Rae! It all happens on Saturday, March 7th at The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. (second floor), Toronto, M4K 1N1. Doors: 7:30pm / Show 8pm. $15 in advance or $20 at the door. www.monkeytoast.com / @mttoronto

Erica and Bob will be interviewed by two-time Canadian Comedy Award winner and Second City alumnus, David Shore. The Monkey Toast Players will then use the interviews as a springboard for their improvised scenes. The show will then go back and forth between interview and improv.

The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Stacey McGunnigle and Kerry Griffin.

Music by Matthew Reid.

Hosted by David Shore.

VENUE: The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. (second floor), M4K 1N1

DATE: Saturday, March 7th

TIME: Doors, 7:30pm Show, 8pm

TICKET PRICES: $15 online or $20 at the door

BOX OFFICE: www.monkeytoast.com





