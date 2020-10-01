Banff Centre Mountain Film And Book Fest Lineup Announced

The 45th Annual Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival will take place exclusively online from October 31 to November 8.

Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is proud to announce details about this year's virtual festival, including an exciting line-up of 75 incredible films, authors and guest speakers from around the world. Highlights include polar explorer Børge Ousland, who traversed the Arctic ice cap from Alaska to Norway in 2019; Bruce Kirkby, a Canadian adventurer, whose new book Blue Sky Kingdom is about a low carbon journey from British Columbia to the Himalaya; and Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison, who did the first ski descent of Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak.



The 45th Annual Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival will take place exclusively online from October 31st to November 8th, 2020, hosted by Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies. The Festival showcases nine days filled with tales of remote journeys, groundbreaking expeditions, and remarkable achievements, told by adventurers, photographers, authors, and filmmakers from around the world. The online format will include a virtual marketplace and beer tent, as well as exclusive content for festival passholders. "I am so grateful to our Festival community who have supported us through this period and transition to a virtual festival in 2020. In the 45 years that we have been working to showcase mountain culture through the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, this year will remain the most uniquely challenging and profoundly uplifting. We may be physically distant, but our community is still very much connected."

- Joanna Croston, Festival Director

The Festival schedule and details about the virtual festival format is now available online via www.banffmountainfestival.ca. The early bird price of $125 includes a full festival pass, which is an incredible price for a household to access all of this endless adventure from around the world - all from the comfort of home.

"I am so proud of our Festival team for the incredible work and vision to reorient plans for this year's Festival year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival brings a global community of lovers of mountain culture to Banff Centre each year. This year, we're excited bring the Festival to homes worldwide over nine remarkable days."

- Janice Price, President and CEO of Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

For more information on the 2020 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival and to view the schedule, please visit www.banffmountainfestival.ca.

