BWW Review: AS YOU LIKE IT Takes on A New Life in This Radical Retelling

It's unlikely that there's ever been a production of AS YOU LIKE IT quite like this. Presented by Crow's Theatre, Cliff Cardinal's adaptation is promoted as a "radical retelling"-which is an apt descriptor, as it's as unexpected as it is engaging.

This production veers farther away from the original Shakespeare work in favour of touching on more timely conversations. Rather than the aftermath of French court politics and upheaval, Cardinal has chosen to look at the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. In place of the rom-com-esque tone of Shakespeare's work, this AS YOU LIKE IT doesn't shy away from more serious issues, like the ongoing influence that colonizers have in our society to the ways stereotypes affect our perceptions of the world-and people-around us.

That's not to say the comedy is completely removed; rather, Cardinal's masterful use of dark comedy throughout the work helps audiences navigate the lessons woven into every part of the story. While the subject matter is serious, and at times heavy enough that you can feel the importance of it in the crowd, Cardinal has written this work in a way that makes it easy to understand the severity of the situation many individuals and communities are facing, and what they've faced in the past.

One topic that's touched upon is Cardinal's thoughts on land acknowledgements. They're a prominent fixture at the beginning of many social events, inclusive and especially in the theatre; anyone who's seen a live theatrical, operatic, or dance performance in Toronto in the last several years has experienced one. Cardinal manages to explain what about these acknowledgements doesn't sit right with him in a way that manages to be darkly funny and eye-opening, all at the same time.

While the 90-minute show maintains a comedic, tongue-in-cheek attitude throughout most of its run time, it also knows when to adjust accordingly. When the horrific discovery of thousands of unmarked graves at Canadian residential schools comes into the narrative, it's with a solemn, hushed nature. The anger and grief is palpable to the point that you can practically feel it, like a physical presence in the theatre. Lighting (Logan Cracknell) also makes a huge difference; the simple set is toned down so subtly during these heavy moments that it's hard to notice, until it's already been done.

Cliff Cardinal's "radical retelling" of AS YOU LIKE IT manages to cover a lot of ground and bring a lot of important conversations to the table; the most prominent seeming to be that, simply, we all need to treat each other-especially our Indigenous communities-a lot better.

Crow's Theatre's AS YOU LIKE IT runs through October 17 at Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw Ave., Toronto, ON.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.crowstheatre.com/whats-on/view-all/as-you-like-it

Photo credit: Dahlia Katz