BWW Q&A: Jimish Thakkar on Every Brilliant Thing at The Rose Studio

Ice cream. Water fights. Roller coasters. Hugging. People falling over. A seven-year-old boy starts a list of wonderful things in the world to cheer up his mom. Everything worth living for. As he matures and faces his own challenges, the growing list inspires him to find meaning in everyday life. Told with the help of the audience, this charming one-man show is a joyful act of collective storytelling that reveals how the connections we make are what keep us strong. Funny, poignant and full of hope, Every Brilliant Thing might just change the way you see the world.

Jimish Thakkar is an actor, director, and drama educator, leading The Hive Performing Arts, a Brampton-based not-for-profit that strives to produce inclusive, community-engaged, inclusive theatre that reflects the diversity of contemporary cultures. Since 2002, he has been involved in over 30 productions across Dubai and Canada, while also exploring television, stand-up comedy, short films, and radio commercials. His directorial work spans a wide range of acclaimed plays, including The Vagina Monologues, 12 Angry Jurors, Sherlock, and The Miracle Worker, while his acting credits include Othello, Mousetrap, Pillars of Society, and Black Comedy.

On a personal note, Jimish considers the opportunity to perform in the poignant Every Brilliant Thing, directed by the esteemed Steven Schipper, as one of the true “brilliant things” in his career—a delightful serendipity, akin to a rare celestial alignment in his journey as an actor and storyteller.

What inspired you to take on the role in Every Brilliant Thing?

My role in Every Brilliant Thing is that of a 7-year-old who starts making a list of everything brilliant about the world—everything worth living for. So, in the spirit of the play’s storytelling, let me list my reasons for taking on this role, in no particular order: #62813: Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe writing is thought-provoking, playful, and heartwarming making it impossible to not fall in love with this script. #1677: As an actor, performing solo and “in-the-round” feels like sitting by a campfire, sharing stories is such a rare and special experience. #1399: Inviting the audience to participate feels like strapping into a rollercoaster—the mix of anticipation, nerves, and adrenaline that keeps you on your toes. There’s something magical about creating unscripted, spontaneous moments within a scripted show. #365: Watching the audience shift from deep listening to laughter, sometimes within seconds, is like witnessing theatre at its purest—a place where people can find connection, reflection, and joy all at once. #1: Being in the same rehearsal room as, director, Steven Schipper.

Can you share more about your experience working with Steven Schipper as the director?

Working with Steven Schipper as a director has been a deeply humbling and enriching experience. What can I say about someone who has experienced and achieved so much and has been honored with the country’s highest accolades for his contributions to the arts? Those of us who have had the privilege to meet him, interact with him and work with him will agree that his humility shines through, always placing the focus on those around him. Every moment with Steven feels like it’s dedicated to your growth and never ever about his own wisdom or accomplishments. I consider the opportunity to work with him “a delightful serendipity, akin to a rare celestial alignment in my journey as an actor and storyteller.”

How does the show Every Brilliant Thing resonate with you personally?

Every Brilliant Thing resonates with me on a deeply personal level. The play highlights how recognizing the little joys in life—like having an ice cream or celebrating the moment of stepping into your son's shoes and acknowledging that he is not little any more —can carry us through the hardest times. Ironically, my family often points out that I tend to be overly cautious and critical when anticipating how certain aspects of my off-stage life will unfold. While I’ve repeatedly brushed off their good advice in the past, rehearsing for this play (and accepting the circumstances of my character), has shifted my perspective in the way I see the world. Every rehearsal constantly reminds me to truly live in the present & that (I'm quoting the lines from the play) ‘to be able to live in the present we ought to be able to imagine a future that is better than the past’.

Could you tell us about your journey as an actor and director, leading The Hive Performing Arts?

Whilst it has been a little over 2 decades since I had my first date with the idea of theatre, I distinctly remember the exhilarating joy I experienced when I stepped on stage for the first time as an actor. Over the years, I consider myself lucky to be able to have the liberty to do what I love and love what I do. Be it as an actor or a director, every play feels like going on a first date—fresh, unpredictable, thrilling, and full of discovery. As an educator, I feel like I’ve shifted into the role of a matchmaker, helping others fall in love with the craft, and it’s just as exciting to see them light up, find their voice and their being. Leading The Hive Performing Arts, a not-for-profit I co-founded with my wife Darshana, I consider it an absolute privilege to be able to give back what we generously received and offer a platform where others can experience the transformative power of arts. Through workshops, productions, and festivals, we aim to craft experiences that resonate with diverse communities, fostering a safe space that most importantly - inspires a change within.

How has your diverse experience in stand-up comedy, short films, and radio commercials influenced your theatre work?

I’d like to believe that dabbling into art forms other than theatre has allowed me to bring a broad tool kit to the stage. Preparing for stand-up shows, which I consider the toughest of all, has most importantly, taught me the need to read an audience and adapt in the moment and has sharpened my sense of timing and audience engagement. (I hope). Both short films and radio have always reminded me of the importance of precision in storytelling, where every movement and expression, even if it is through sound alone, must count. But, what all these art forms have really taught me is that regardless of medium, preparations are key. In fact, I’m so conditioned to rehearsing that I can hardly sing “Happy Birthday” at home without at least one run-through. I’ve even caught myself asking the family for a quick light and sound check before cutting the cake!

Could you share more about the inclusive, community-engaged theatre you strive to produce and why it's important to you?

Since our incorporation in Canada in 2019, we have dedicated ourselves to producing plays that facilitate genuine dialogue and self-reflection. For example, Why? is a series of short plays written and performed by youth, providing them a platform to express their questions and curiosities. Weaving Stories Through Inter-generations aimed to foster intergenerational conversations within families, promoting understanding across different age groups. Our inaugural silent shot play festival The Zip Fest, featuring 50 community-based actors with diverse experiences and abilities, was again an effort to transcend language barriers and emphasize the universality of storytelling. In the past, our productions like Wait Until Dark, 12 Angry Jurors, and Stories of Saadat Hassan Manto have all emerged from our commitment to contribute to a movement of understanding and inclusivity. Moving forward, through our work we hope to not only entertain but to present narratives that can question, influence and change.

What can audiences expect from the one-man show, Every Brilliant Thing?

Like me, audiences can expect Every Brilliant Thing to be a rollercoaster of an experience. With no fourth wall, this is unlike traditional theatre. It's up-close, personal and unpredictable and equal parts hilarious, heartwarming, and poignant. It’s a one man show where you get pulled into the story, sometimes literally!

