Award-Winning Sohayla Smith Band and Guests Come to Silence Guelph

Sohayla Smith Band and guests come to Silence Guelph Fri Apr 19, 8pm. Tickets $15 at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sohayla-smith-band-at-silence-with-david-lum-and-duncan-ivany-and-the-north-coast-band-tickets-57356609162

Sohayla Smith Band: Born in Toronto, but residing in Shelburne, Ontario, Sohayla Smith is an international award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter with a diverse musical palate. Fresh off their first international tour in Manhattan, New York, with a TIMA nomination and a Clouzine Best Country Recording win under their belt, the Sohayla Smith Band, consisting of singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Sohayla Smith, guitar/harmonica/back up vocalist Adrian Smith, and percussionist Nick Ovington, play a brand of Americana all their own. Tyler Reed will be joining the band on bass guitar for this event.http://www.sohaylasmithband.com

Sohayla's music is described as:

David Lum: Born and raised in Vancouver, David made his way across Canada, spent a decade in Winnipeg before settling in Hamilton. Infusing a blend of contemporary folk and roots, his influences include renowned Canadian singer/songwriters such as Bruce Cockburn and James Keelaghan, as well as American blues artist Keb 'Mo and folk-rock duo The Indigo Girls. His songs are as varied as the landscapes he has travelled through, and his versatile guitar style traverses folk, blues, pop and everything else in between. His intimate voice will draw you into his world, filled with tales of quiet desperation, longing and triumph of the human spirit. Check out David's music here: https://davidlum.com/

Duncan Ivany and the North Coast Band: This new Indie-folk-rock band based out of Guelph, Ontario have an interesting on stage set up. Being a three-piece band with the band members' main instruments being bass, acoustic and electric guitar, the boys are forced to change instruments almost every song. Light percussion is handled at one point by any member of the band due to the lack of percussionist at this point. This does not prevent The North Coast Band from putting on a groovy, melodic, high energy set for their fans. Come check us out to find out for yourself! Canada's next best kitchen party! https://www.thenorthcoastband.com





