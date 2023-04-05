Award-Winning Comedy IN WAKING LIFE Returns To Toronto This Month

Spicy Day theatre company presents their critically-acclaimed comedy In Waking Life, at Toronto's Bampot House of Tea and Boardgames. The play is created and performed by Lauren Welchner and Monica Bradford-Lea, and will be presented at Bampot for only 3 performances from April 27 to April 29, 2023.

A "Best of Toronto Fringe" award-winning comedy, In Waking Life presents the Synsk Sisters: two charming psychics who welcome you into their business and their lives. Fortunes are told, dreams are dissected, and love matches are made as the sisters fix all of your problems (and ignore their own). In Waking Life is a playful, partially-improvised comedy which delivers "a truly one-off psychic experience like you have never seen" (Apt613). Not only a "side-splittingly funny" play, the show also digs into the importance of family in poignant and unexpected ways.

This performance offers a special new reimagining of the play, responding to the unique venue of the Bampot House of Tea. Audiences can sip and snack during the show from the Bampot menu, and drink in the ambience of the sisters' world.

Spicy Day is an award-winning Toronto-based theatre company founded by Lauren Welchner and Monica Bradford-Lea. Described as "two local female performers who have a very strong and defined perspective" (New Ottawa Critics), and "side-splittingly funny" (Apt613), Spicy Day is committed to creating new, immersive work that uses humour and heart to provoke conversation about topics we don't often see on stage.

From the company's debut production In Waking Life, a partially-improvised psychic sister comedy, to The Brotherhood which tackles sexism within the guise of a magic show, to the honest and empowering A Period Piece, Spicy Day loves to find new ways to tell stories that need to be told.

In Waking Life was awarded "Best of Fringe" at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival, as well as named a Critic's Pick from Mooney on Theatre. The company's menstrual sketch/storytelling comedy A Period Piece was nominated for Outstanding New Work at Ottawa's Prix Rideau Awards in 2019.

This performance runs 60 minutes, and will be presented at Bampot House of Tea and Boardgames, 201 Harbord Street, from April 27 to April 29. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2235146®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.ca%2Fe%2F599187264237?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Seating is limited, so advance purchases are recommended.