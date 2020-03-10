Anandam Dancetheatre And Theatre Passe Muraille Present EPHEMERAL ARTIFACTS

Using tap dance and storytelling to explore the history of tap and jazz in connection to the experiences of black bodies, Anandam Dancetheatre Productions with the support of Theatre Passe Muraille, presents the Toronto theatre premiere of EPHEMERAL ARTIFACTS. Originally created in 2017 by Brandy Leary, this edition is co-created with Travis Knights, as an elastic and expansive work exploring the dancing body as an archive of history, identity and contemporaneity. EPHEMERAL ARTIFACTS is playing April 16 to May 9, 2020 (Opening night April 21) at the Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace Theatre.



In EPHEMERAL ARTIFACTS, Travis Knights draws on his intimate and intricate signature style of tap dance, encouraging audiences to listen to the stories and acknowledge the bodies that have been kept alive through dance and oral traditions. The lineage of tap as explored through this piece offers the co-existence of meditation and metaphor, intertwining rhythm, adaptability, improvisation and resistance through racialized bodies.





