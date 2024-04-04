Additional PeRformance Added for Harper Lee's  TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD At CAA Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Canadian premiere of the record-breaking new Broadway production of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird sold-out its entire run during its Toronto engagement last November, 2023.

Due to popular demand, an additional performance has been added to Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird’s return engagement on Sunday June 2, 2024 at 7PM.

This kind of response to this new play by Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee’s classic novel, isn’t unusual. This touring production is currently in its third year crisscrossing the continent, and everywhere it has played it has been received with similar success.

The tour has set a record as the highest-grossing play ever to tour North America. It has played more than 500 performances in 44 cities, seen by more than 1 million theatergoers (1,149,658 as of August 27, 2023).

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. On May 20, 2023, To Kill a Mockingbird concluded its run on London’s West End, playing for more than a year to packed houses at the Gielgud Theatre.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.

Tickets

Returning this May for a second one-week engagement, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird will play Toronto’s CAA Theatre from May 28 to June 2, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.