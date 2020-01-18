Actor Reed Diamond and The Secret Life Of Canada Podcast's Falen Johnson Will Appear On Next Monkey Toast

Six-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show is back! For our February show, we welcome special guests, from Homicide: Life on the Street, 24 and Monkeyball, actor Reed Diamond, plus the co-creator/host of the CBC's The Secret Life of Canada Podast, Falen Johnson! It all happens on Saturday, February 1st at The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. (second floor), Toronto, M4K 1N1. Doors: 7:30pm / Show 8pm. $15 in advance or $20 at the door. www.monkeytoast.com / @mttoronto

Reed and Falen will be interviewed by two-time Canadian Comedy Award winner and Second City alumnus, David Shore. The Monkey Toast Players will then use the interviews as a springboard for their improvised scenes. The show will then go back and forth between interview and improv.

The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Kerry Griffin, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Jan Aruana, Jim Annan and Nadine Djoury.

Music by Dewi Minden.

Hosted by David Shore.

VENUE: The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. (second floor), M4K 1N1

DATE: Saturday, February 1st

TIME: Doors, 7:30pm Show, 8pm

TICKET PRICES: $15 online or $20 at the door

BOX OFFICE: www.monkeytoast.com





