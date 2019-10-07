ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL Makes Toronto Debut

Montreal's Productions Opéra Concept MP presents the Toronto premiere of Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera, inspired by the era-defining 1979 album The Wall, on stage November 13-14, 16-17, and 23, 2019 at Meridian Hall (formerly the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts). The trailblazing production sets the poetic lyrics of British rock legend Roger Waters to a bold new lyrical score by award-winning Montreal-based composer Julien Bilodeau. This opera hybrid reflects on the nature of dreams and the price of fame - artfully amplified by eye-popping video projections and powerful vocal performances - and performed by more than 100 Canadian artists, including a 51-piece orchestra.

"Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera is a compelling reinvention of opera itself with something for fans of opera and Waters alike," says Pierre Dufour, CEO & Founder of Productions Opéra Concept MP, and the project's creator. "More than 56 percent of the audience at our world premiere in Montreal were first time opera-goers and 46 percent of the audience at our US premiere in Cincinnati had never attended an opera before. Both cities gave us two incredible standing ovations! This exciting reimagining of Waters' timeless lyrics will allow audiences to discover fresh insights into some of the most popular music ever written, while introducing them to a new genre of art."

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, The Wall is considered one of the greatest rock albums of all time and Waters' most enduring creation. The opera, which Rolling Stone calls "a powerful experience," is a lyrical exploration of alienation, abandonment, and isolation - as symbolized by a wall. The story traces the life of a man named Pink (inspired by Waters' life) from his childhood in post-World War II Europe to his self-imposed isolation as a world famous rock star, a captivating journey which leads to an explosive and cathartic conclusion. The narrative resonates across time, reflecting the political realities we still face today and foregrounding the devastating impact of the walls we continue to build and tear down in turn.

Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera, winner of two Opus Awards for Musical Event of the Year and Composer of the Year in 2018, is directed and conceptualized by Dominic Champagne, conducted by Alain Trudel, and features a luminary Canadian cast, including Nathan Keoughan, France Bellemare, Caroline Bleau, and Jean-Michel Richer. The monumental sets for the production are designed by Stéphane Roy, along with striking costumes by Marie-Chantale Vaillancourt, towering projections by Johnny Ranger, and elegant lighting by Anne-Catherine Simard-Deraspe and Étienne Boucher.

Director Champagne has directed three productions for Cirque du Soleil, including Varekai, Zumanity, and The Beatles LOVE. He also wrote and directed several productions staged at the Fête Nationale du Québec, the opening event of Jeux de la Francophonie, the 100th Anniversary of Monument-National with Les mémoires d'un fantôme, and a production entitled Salut à Léo Ferré et Félix Leclerc, presented at the Francofolies de Montréal.

Composer Bilodeau is one of the most prominent composers of his generation. After obtaining two master's degrees with great distinction from the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal, he furthered his studies in France (IRCAM, CCMIX) and Germany (Ensemble Modern Akademie, Frankfurt). In 2006, the Canada Council for the Arts awarded him the Robert Flemming Prize for exceptionally talented young Canadian composers. His works, whose styles and aesthetics are very diverse, have been performed around the world by leading ensembles including the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, Ensemble Modern, Ensemble Itinéraire, YOA Orchestra of the Americas of New York, l'Orchestre Métropolitain du Grand Montréal and Nouvel Ensemble Moderne. In 2011, Maestro Kent Nagano commissioned Un cri élève nos chants, a work premiered by the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal on the opening night of Montreal's Maison symphonique.

Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera will be on stage in Vancouver in spring 2020. Further information at anotherbrickopera.com

Photo Credit: Yves Renaud





