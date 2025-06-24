AN EVENING WITH INA GARTEN Comes to Massey Hall in February 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Massey Hall will welcome cultural icon Ina Garten aka The Barefoot Contessa, author of thirteen bestselling cookbooks and Food Network sensation on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

In this intimate evening conversation (live onstage), Ina Garten will discuss and elaborate on the themes also in her new memoir: from a difficult childhood to meeting the love of her life, Jeffrey, and marrying him while still in college, from a boring bureaucratic job in Washington, DC to answering an ad for a specialty food store in the Hamptons, from the owner of one Barefoot Contessa shop to author of bestselling cookbooks and celebrated television host, Ina Garten has blazed her own trail and, in the meantime, taught millions of people how to cook and entertain.

Ina Garten is the host of Be My Guest and Barefoot Contessa on Food Network and Max, for which she has won five Emmy Awards and three James Beard Awards.

In Fall 2024 Ina Garten published her bestselling memoir Be Ready When the Luck Happens (Crown / Penguin Random House). For the first time Ina Garten presents an intimate, entertaining, and inspiring account of her remarkable journey, sharing her personal story with readers hungry for a seat at her table.

Tickets on sale this Friday, June 27 at 10am ET via the Massey Hall Box Office at 416-872-4255 or at masseyhall.com.

