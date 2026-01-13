A MIRROR to Premiere in Toronto This March at 918 Bathurst

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tamara Vuckovic, Artistic Producer of Actors Repertory Company (ARC), has announced the cast and creative team behind the Toronto premiere of A Mirror by award-winning British playwright Sam Holcroft, running for a limited time from March 11 to 28, 2026 at 918 Bathurst Centre for Culture, Arts, Media & Education, Toronto. Opening night is March 12. Tickets are on sale now.

Get ready for the wedding of the year! It is with great pleasure that Leyla and Joel invite you to celebrate their marriage this March. Dress code is informal. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., followed by the exchange of vows. And at our signal, the entertainment begins.

A Mirror, Sam Holcroft's mischievous and explosive new play, interrogates censorship, authorship and free speech, with a series of unforgettable twists.

It will be performed in Toronto by Rita Dottor (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Jonelle Gunderson (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Ideal Husband), Craig Lauzon (The Welkin, Bad Roads), Paul Smith* (Dead Korean Girl Comedy Show), Courtenay Stevens (La Bête, The Boys), and Nabil Traboulsi* (Martyr, Rockabye).

Said Director Tamara Vuckovic*: "A Mirror is a darkly funny play, and very timely. I'm thrilled to bring it to Toronto audiences with this incredible team of artists."

The show's creative team also includes Nick Blais (set designer), Snezana Pesic (Costume Designer), Abby Esteireiro (assistant Costume Designer), Chris Malkowski (lighting designer), Lyon Smith (sound designer), Hannah MacMillan* (stage manager), Julia Dickson* (producer), Madeline Disera (production manager), Micah Champagne (technical director), M Fera (assistant stage manager), Jadi Darawi (assistant technical director) and Carlyn Rahusaar Routledge (head of wardrobe).

Sam Holcroft's plays include: A Mirror (Almeida Theatre, London, 2023; West End, 2024); Rules for Living (National Theatre, London, 2015); Vanya, adapted from Chekhov, at The Gate; and Cockroach. In 2013, she wrote The House Taken Over, a libretto for opera, adapted from Cortázar, for the Festival d'Aix-en-Provence and Académie Européenne de Musique. She received the Tom Erhardt Award in 2009, was the Pearson Writer-in-Residence at the Traverse Theatre, 2009-10, and the Writer-in-Residence at The National Theatre Studio from 2013-14. In 2014, she received a Windham Campbell Prize for Literature in the drama category.

*=ARC Resident Artist