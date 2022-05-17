A HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebration to Take Place in Yonge-Dundas Square

After many weeks of rehearsals in the studio, the all-Canadian cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now ensconced in the newly re-modelled CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre where they are in the midst of technical rehearsals in preparation for the show's first performance on Tuesday May 31st. That's only two weeks away.

To mark that special day, a special public celebration will be held at Yonge-Dundas Square from 12 noon - 2 pm.

This free event will include:

-a chance for fans to meet cast members

-an opportunity to board the double-decker #HopOnTheCursedChild bus

-selfies in front of one of the four official Hogwarts House banners

-free Hogwarts House buttons

-free handmade custom sweet treats courtesy of the boutique bakery & cafÃ©, The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

Contest/Prizing:

-The first 100 people dressed as their favourite Harry Potter character will receive a Sorting Hat cupcake courtesy of The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

-Win Tickets to see the play!

Post a photo of yourself at the event on social, use #CursedChildDayTO and you will be entered to win two (2) tickets (grand prize) to the June 19th opening night performance OR win one of four (4) exclusive Harry Potter and the Cursed Child prize packs (secondary prize).

*All giveaways are only available while quantities last.

Join hundreds and hundreds of Harry Potter fans and help us launch this magical production in Toronto.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins 19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world. Now they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Featuring spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in J.K. Rowling's epic saga and the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. It has been seen by over 4.5 million people worldwide and holds 60 major honours, with a record nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN CAST

Trevor White stars as Harry Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter and Luke Kimball as their son Albus Potter; Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley, Sarah Afful as Hermione Granger and Hailey Lewis as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as his son Scorpius Malfoy, Sara Farb as Delphi Diggory, Fiona Reid as Professor McGonagall, and Steven Sutcliffe as Severus Snape.

Also starring are: Kaleb Alexander, Nick Boegel, Kevin Bundy, Michael Chiem, Mark Crawford, Raquel Duffy, Bryce Fletch, Simon Gagnon, Raylene Harewood, Wychita Henricks, Asha James, Mandy Keating, Lucas Meeuse, Miranda Meijer, Kyle Orzech, Andy Pogson, Katie Ryerson, Yemie Sonuga, Jennifer Thiessen, Brendan Wall, David D'Lancy Wilson, Kyle Wong, Shawn Wright and Synthia Yusuf.

PRODUCTION HISTORY & CREATIVE TEAM

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child had its world premiere on June 7, 2016 at London's Palace Theatre, where it continues to play to capacity audiences. The New York production began on March 16, 2018 at the newly renovated Lyric Theatre, where it is now in its fourth year. The Melbourne, Australian production began January 18, 2019 at the Princess Theatre where it is now in its third year. The San Francisco production began on October 23, 2019 and continues to play at the Curran Theatre. The German production began February 7, 2020 and continues at Hamburg's Mehr! The Toronto production beginning May 31, 2022 is the play's sixth international production, with the Japanese production following on June 16, 2022 at Tokyo's TBS Akasaka SCT Theatre.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, casting by Dayton Walters Casting, CSA, CDC, with additional consultation by Jim Carnahan Casting, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced in Toronto by originating producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions with Canadian producer David Mirvish.

Do hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.

Health and safety protocols for the theatre-going experience will be announced closer to the start of performances. We will be adjusting to all industry and government guidance to keep our audiences and company safe.

Tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are on sale through Mirvish Productions, online at mirvish.com and by phone at 1-800-461-3333.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Performances Begin May 31, 2022

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre - 244 Victoria Street

Evenings: Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM

Matinees: Wednesdays & Saturdays at 12:30 PM; Sundays at 1 PM

Tickets from $69

Online: www.mirvish.com

Phone 1-800-461-3333.