A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Campbell House Museum

The Three Ships Collective - with the support of Soup Can Theatre has announced the return of A Christmas Carol; the immersive and award-winning smash hit adaptation of Dickens' timeless holiday classic! Set in the historic and picturesque Campbell House Museum, audiences are invited to step into the world of Victorian London and follow flinty miser Ebenezer Scrooge on his ghostly journey of redemption.

With an original text by Justin Haigh (Love is a Poverty You Can Sell, Behold the Barfly!), directed by Sarah Thorpe (No Exit, Marat/Sade, Heretic), and enhanced by live musical elements courtesy of Musical Director Pratik Gandhi (Love is a Poverty You Can Sell, Marat/Sade), this production of A Christmas Carol illuminates the familiar tale in a fresh and meaningful way.

First staged in December 2018, A Christmas Carol was an immediate success; selling out the entire run even before the first public performance, and receiving rave reviews from both the press and public alike. The production was recognized at the 2018 My Entertainment World Awards, with lead actor Thomas Gough winning for 'Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play (Independent)', and director Sarah Thorpe nominated for 'Outstanding Direction'.

Bringing this work to life is a stellar cast featuring returning performers Thomas Gough, Jim Armstrong, Chloe Bradt, and Michael Hogan, as well new cast members including Dora Award-winners and perennial audience favourites Heather Marie Annis (Morro and Jasp) and Kat Letwin (Chasse Galerie, Soulpepper/Storefront; Confederation Pts 1 & 2, Soulpepper/VideoCab) as well as Justine Christensen (Cannibal, Next Stage Festival), Marcel Dragonieri (The Misanthrope, Mirvish), Tayves Fiddis (Macbeth, Classical Theatre Project), Diana Franz, Carolyn Hall (Pride and Prejudice, Grand Theatre), Aliya Hamid, Cihang Ma (Carpe Into My DMs, Best of Fringe 2019), Nicholas Koy Santillo (The Crucible, Hart House), and Callum Shoniker (A Christmas Story, LOT).

A mirthful medley of magic, music, and the macabre, A Christmas Carol is a holiday experience unlike any other!

Run Time: Approximately 85 minutes. Due to the immersive and mobile nature of this production, audience members will be required to stand for a significant portion of the performance, navigate stairs on multiple occasions, and will, at times, be in close quarters to other audience members.

Tickets: All tickets for the preview performances on November 30th and December 3rd are $20. Tickets for all other performances are $25 for children, students, seniors and arts workers, and $35 for adults. Tickets are available at ChristmasCarolTO.com.

Accessibility: Because of the historic nature of the Campbell House Museum, this production is, unfortunately, not accessible for persons in wheelchairs or similar mobility devices. A very limited number of seats can be reserved for patrons unable to stand for extended periods of time. Please contact the Campbell House Museum at 416-597-0227 ext. 2, or sarah@campbellhousemuseum.ca, to confirm availability of these seats and to reserve in advance. Please contact us for any other questions or concerns regarding accessibility.

Cast: Thomas Gough, Heather Marie Annis, Jim Armstrong, Chloe Bradt, Justine Christensen, Marcel Dragonieri, Tayves Fiddis, Diana Franz, Carolyn Hall, Aliya Hamid, Michael Hogan, Kat Letwin, Cihang Ma, Nicholas Koy Santillo, and Callum Shoniker.

Creative and Production Team:

Director / Co-Producer - Sarah Thorpe

Writer / Co-Producer - Justin Haigh

Musical Director - Pratik Gandhi

Production Manager / Co-Producer - Wendel Wray

Stage Manager - Ellen Brooker

Designer - Madeline Ius





