2025 Toronto Fringe Festival Returns $577,500 to Artists

The 37th Annual Toronto Fringe Festival, which took place July 2-13, 2025, sold 48,655 tickets, resulting in over $577,500 in revenue returning to the artists, the most in the festival’s history.

The festival had a record-breaking number of advanced ticket sales, with three shows selling out their entire runs before opening day, and Toronto Fringe closed with a record number of sold-out performances.

The festival also exceeded its Tip the Fringe donation goal, raising over $48,000 across the 12 days, breaking last year's record for the largest amount raised!

The 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival was run by over 100 paid staff members and 300 volunteers. The festival featured 106 shows on 22 stages, an increase from the 76 shows on 15 stages presented in 2024.

"The Festival increased in size by 25% this year, but we are thrilled to say that our audience not only grew to match but outpaced the reach of last year's record-setting festival, seeing incredible engagement and hitting 62% of average house sales capacity!” said Rachel Kennedy, Executive Director and Co-Lead. “Artists are taking home more than half a million dollars, and many have sold out their first shows as professional creators. We could not be more proud of the Fringe staff, volunteers, and artists for this incredible accomplishment and continuing to break boundaries - no easy feat in 2025."

At the Toronto Fringe Awards Night on July 11, nineteen festival awards and Patrons’ Picks were presented to artists from Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Trinidad & Tobago. Audiences will have the chance to catch repeat performances from eight award-winning Toronto Fringe shows at two holdover series, including TO Live Best of Fringe from July 18-20, followed by North(519) Best of Fringe by Theatre Orangeville from August 8-10.

Toronto Fringe is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals and looks forward to passing the baton to their sister festivals starting later this week including Hamilton Fringe Festival (July 16-27), and Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival (July 16-27).

Toronto Fringe is a grassroots, charitable organization that runs the annual Toronto Fringe Festival each July. Toronto Fringe offers various year-round programs that benefit youth, emerging artists, BIPOC artists, artists with disabilities, and the performing arts community at large. Embedded in Fringe’s operations are the values of Access, Accountability, Creativity, Exploration, and Support.