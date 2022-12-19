12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Stratford Festival Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Alia Rasul - MORO GIRL - Tarragon Theatre 22%

Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theater 20%

Beau Dixon - FREEDOM CABARET 2.0: HOW BLACK MUSIC SHAPED THE DREAM OF AMERICA - Stratford Festival 14%

Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 13%

Coral Benzie - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 9%

Martin Julien - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times 7%

Robert Cushman - NO ONE IS ALONE: A SONDHEIM CELEBRATION - Stratford Festival 6%

Pearle Harbour - AGIT-POP! - Stratford Festival 5%

James Smith - LESSONS IN TEMPERAMENT - Stratford Festival 3%

Deborah Kimmett - OVERNIGHT SENSATION - The Social Capital 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 58%

Jaz ‘Fairy J’ Simone - DEATH AND THE KING’S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 23%

Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 19%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dana Osborne - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 26%

Sarah Uwadiae - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 19%

Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 14%

Georges Michael Fanfan - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 14%

Gillian Gallow - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Shaw Festival 10%

A. W. Nadine Grant - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 7%

Julie Fox - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 6%

Kalina Popova - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 47%

Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 24%

Robert McQueen - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 17%

Peter Hinton-Davis - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 13%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 66%

Roberto Sapienza - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 34%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Mona Zaidi - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 28%

Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 14%

Tawiah Ben M’Carthy - DEATH AND THE KING’S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 14%

Antoni Cimolino - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 12%

Jani Lauzon - 1939 - Stratford Festival 12%

Helen Juvonen - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 9%

Peter Pasyk - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 6%

Tyler J. Seguin - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 6%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

SKETCH T-REX - Sex T-Rex Comedy 58%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 42%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

TITA JOKES BY TITA COLLECTIVE - Assembly Theatre 32%

LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 18%

1939 - Stratford Festival 18%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 16%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 9%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 7%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Walton - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 28%

Raha Javanfar - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 21%

Michael Walton - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 12%

Amber Hood - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 11%

Christopher Dennis - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 10%

Kimberly Purtell - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 9%

Karen Elizabeth - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 9%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Franklin Brasz - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 64%

David Atkinson - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 36%



Best Musical (Professional)

CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 52%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 25%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 23%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

& JULIET - Princess of wales theatre 19%

MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 18%

FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 15%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 12%

1939 - Stratford Festival 9%

THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 7%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 5%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 5%

HAMLET-911 - Stratford Festival 3%

THE GOOD GUYS - The Flare Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Diana Del Rosario - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 34%

Karolina Kotus - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 27%

Natalie McClagan - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 20%

Tommy Amoroso - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 19%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jennifer Rider-Shaw - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 21%

Indigo Chesser - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 19%

Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 17%

Chelsea Preston - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 17%

Krystle Chance - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 14%

Tyrone Huntley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Princess of Wales 7%

Krystle Chance - DIXON ROAD - Obsidian Theatre 6%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Doug Sroka - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 63%

Anthony Botelho - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 37%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Amaka Umeh - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 23%

Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 18%

Rami Al-Qeisi - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 17%

Sierra Haynes - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 14%

Jessica B. Hill - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Stratford Festival 10%

Allison Edwards-Crewe - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 6%

Anthony Santiago - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 5%

Matthew G Brown - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 5%

Deborah Kimmet - OVERNIGHT SENSATION - The Social Capital 2%

David Whiteley - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 1%



Best Play (Professional)

MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 26%

DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 17%

RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 15%

THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 13%

IS GOD IS - Canadian Stage 11%

THE MISER - Stratford Festival 6%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 6%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 5%

INTANGIBLE ADORATIONS CARAVAN - Mighty Brave Productions 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 67%

Meg Gibson - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 33%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Gianfrancesco - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 25%

Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 13%

Rachel Forbes - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 13%

Brandon Kleiman - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 9%

Julie Fox - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 7%

Haui - HAMLET 911 - Stratford Festival 6%

Kalina Popova - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 6%

Teresa Przybylski - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 6%

Haui - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times 5%

Tony Jones - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 5%

Paul Boddum - KAMLOOPA - Soulpepper 4%

Haui - GUIDED BY STARLIGHT - Luminato Festival 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Peter McBoyle - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 56%

Thomas Ryder Payne - IS GOD IS - Soulpepper 20%

Sean Meldrum - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 14%

Adrian Shepherd-Gawinski - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Steve Ross - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 33%

Dan Chameroy - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 22%

Eva Petris - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 19%

Sandra Caldwell - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 12%

Eden Broda - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 7%

Alvin Crawford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Princess of Wales Theatee 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Christoph Ibrahim - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 63%

Taylor Tofflemire - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Pupptery and Film 37%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

André Sills - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 32%

Akosua Amo-Adem - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 29%

Lucy Peacock - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 24%

Stephen Jackman-Torkoff - EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 15%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 50%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kid-Safe Productions 28%

