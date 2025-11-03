& JULIET Canadian Production Extended For Additional 8 Weeks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new block of tickets for the new Canadian production of the musical comedy & Juliet will be released on Monday November 10.

The Canadian production of & Juliet officially began rehearsals in Toronto on Thursday October 23 and will begin performances at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Wednesday December 3. Media night is Sunday, December 14.

& Juliet stars Vanessa Sears as Juliet, David Silvestri as Lance, Julia McLellan as Anne, George Krissa as Shakespeare, Matt Raffy as May, Sarah Nairne, as Angélique, David Jeffery as Romeo and Brandon Antonio as François. The ensemble includes Sam Boucher, Mariah Campos, Celeste Catena, Elysia Cruz, Saccha Dennis, Ryder Nick Desaulnier, Emry Harland, Taran Kim, Jade Kimaya, Caitlyn MacInnis, Eric Martin, Stewart Adam McKensy, Patrick Park, Adam Sergison, McKenna Warwick and Tiera Lee Watts.

With a book by Toronto’s own David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.