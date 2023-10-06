Grand Theatre Launches the Canada Life Pay-What-You-Can Program for 2023/24

The first production where patrons will be able to take advantage of Pay-What-You-Can pricing is the Grand’s Spriet Series opener, Ins Choi’s Kim’s Convenience.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

 In an ongoing, concerted effort to enhance arts accessibility within the city of London, the Grand Theatre has launched the Canada Life Pay-What-You-Can (PWYC) program for their 2023/24 Season. Made possible by a generous 2-year $100,000 donation by Canada Life, the program enables a minimum of 150 patrons to purchase same-day tickets for the first Sunday matinee of each Spriet Series production – at a price they are comfortable paying. 
 

“As London’s cultural hub, the Grand Theatre believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to experience exciting, inspiring, and visceral live entertainment,” remarks Grand Theatre Executive Director, Evan Klassen. “Thanks to this substantial donation by our friends at Canada Life, the Grand is now in the exciting position to remove certain financial barriers and welcome a multitude of new patrons into our space to enjoy world class theatre through the Pay-What-You-Can program.”

The Canada Life Pay-What-You-Can program will fall on the first Sunday matinee of each of the six Spriet Series productions. On these corresponding Sundays, the Grand will have a minimum of 150 tickets reserved for patrons to purchase. Out of those 150 tickets, 100 will be available for sale at 12:01 a.m. the day of the performance for online sales. Instead of paying the normal ticket price for these performances, patrons will choose how much they would like to pay, with options ranging from $5 - $60. The remaining 50 seats will be available for sale at 1:00 p.m. in person at the Grand Theatre Box Office. Operating on a first-come, first-served basis, patrons will receive the best seat(s) available at the time of booking. Cash, credit, and debit will be accepted for these limited tickets, which are final sale due to their deeply-discounted nature.


The first production where patrons will be able to take advantage of Pay-What-You-Can pricing is the Grand’s Spriet Series opener: 

Ins Choi’s Kim’s Convenience on Sunday, October 22 at 2:00 p.m.

The remaining performances for the 2023/24 season are:

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 p.m.

The Invisible - Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 p.m.

In Seven Days - Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m.

CLUE - Sunday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

Million Dollar Quartet - Sunday, April 21 at 2:00 p.m.




Recommended For You