Virtual Acting Classes Being Offered By Santa Paula Theater Center

Two virtual acting classes begin mid October to be taught by industry professionals.

The Santa Paula Theater Center has announced two virtual acting classes beginning mid October to be taught by industry professionals who are also familiar faces on the SPTC Stage. Monologue Mania is an adult acting class taught by Taylor Kasch running Monday evenings from October 12 - November 16, 2020. Teen Talk is an acting class for teens ages 13-19 taught by Jessi May Stevenson running Wednesday evenings from October 14 - November 18, 2020. All classes will be taught virtually using the Zoom platform.

Monologue Mania with acting coach Taylor Kasch is an adult acting class for actors of all experience levels ages 18 & above and will meet Monday evenings from 7-9 pm from October 12 - November 16, 2020. Taylor Kasch, an award winning actor and director, has designed the class to suit the needs of both beginners and professionals alike. Monologue Mania series includes 5 classes, 1 private coaching session, and will culminate with a Facebook Live performance event with a date yet to be determined. Information or registration can be obtained by contacting Taylor directly at 805-201-5066 or via email at flyinghgroup@yahoo.com Class size is limited. Cost for the 6 week series is $150.00 and will be conducted online via Zoom.

Director and Actor Taylor Kasch works with actors of all levels, adjusting his coaching based on his student's needs and experience. His style creates an environment that is perfect for the experienced thespian to hone their skills or the beginning actor to learn the basics of acting in a supportive atmosphere.

Kasch began his career at the American Conservatory Youth Repertory. He has performed in numerous theatres in San Francisco, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles and has been a regular both onstage and directing/designing for SPTC for many years. Aside from founding the Flying H Group Theatre Company locally, he was the founding artistic director of the San Francisco Actors Theatre. Flying H specialized in thought provoking, edgy material. Described by the media as the theatrical gem of the coast, Kasch's choice of material and execution set Flying H apart from your standard theatre fare. His former students can be seen regularly on television and in films.

Teen Talk - a limited enrollment ZOOM acting class for teenagers - will provide a safe, nurturing, creative space for young actors to explore their craft with authenticity and confidence. Using various monologues and scenes, the students will discover how to use their experiences and imagination to create a fully developed character. They will learn how to make specific, bold, and inventive choices in an atmosphere of creative play and self- discovery. This class will teach young artists about warming up their instrument, character development, script analysis, emotional recall, pursing actions/objections, creating truth in the moment, authentic listening skills and audition techniques.

Instructor Jessi May Stevenson received her Masters of Fine Arts in Theater from UC Irvine where she was the recipient of the Chancellor's Full Ride Scholarship Award. She also studied at Harvard University with the Moscow Art Theater and The American Repertory Theater in Boston. She is the Director/Instructor for Muse of Fire-Teen Acting Conservatory and has taught Acting out with Shakespeare for teens. She has been seen on the Ventura County stages in such roles as Viola in Twelfth Night, May in Fool For Love, Honey in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Aimee in The Night Alive, , Una in Blackbird, and Lady Macbeth in Macbeth among others. For the last 4 years she has been a main stage director at Santa Paula Theater Center, directing Becky's New Car, True West, The Humans, and The Revolutionists. Stevenson's commercials acting credits include campaigns for Stolichnaya Vodka, Ameritrade, and a promo for the film Chocolat as well as television appearances in Cougar Town and music videos for The Pussy Cat Dolls and Timbaland.

Information or registration for Teen Talk with Jessi May Stevenson can be obtained by contacting Jessi May directly at 310-433-4787 or via email at jessimaystevenson@me.com Class size is limited. Cost for the 6 week series is $120.00 and will be conducted online via Zoom.

