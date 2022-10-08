Theatre In The Heights to Present ART OF MURDER Beginning This Month

Theatre in the Heights will present Art of Murder by Joe DiPietro, directed by Blake Flores, from October 21- November 13, 2022.

In a remote estate in the countryside of Connecticut, Jack Brooks, one of the most accomplished and eccentric painters of his generation, awaits the imminent arrival of his art dealer. But the visit is not a standard one, for Jack feels wronged, and he is intending to kill the man. As Jack lays out his intentions for the evening, his wife, Annie, calmly paints. She is reluctant to go along with the plan, until Jack's threat of violence convinces her otherwise. Harried and annoyed, Vincent, Jack's flamboyant art dealer, arrives. Will Jack carry out his plan? Will Annie help him? Or is something else going on?



Featuring: Joron Bourque, Vanessa Voetsch, Anthony DePage; and Carmell Moore



Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8p.m. October 21- November 13, 2022 and Sundays at 4:00PM 10/30, 11/6, & 11/13, 2022 All tickets are $15 for all ages (no infants please) For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Also visit www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.