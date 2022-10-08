Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre In The Heights to Present ART OF MURDER Beginning This Month

Performances run from October 21- November 13, 2022.

Thousand Oaks News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 08, 2022  

Theatre In The Heights to Present ART OF MURDER Beginning This Month Theatre in the Heights will present Art of Murder by Joe DiPietro, directed by Blake Flores, from October 21- November 13, 2022.

In a remote estate in the countryside of Connecticut, Jack Brooks, one of the most accomplished and eccentric painters of his generation, awaits the imminent arrival of his art dealer. But the visit is not a standard one, for Jack feels wronged, and he is intending to kill the man. As Jack lays out his intentions for the evening, his wife, Annie, calmly paints. She is reluctant to go along with the plan, until Jack's threat of violence convinces her otherwise. Harried and annoyed, Vincent, Jack's flamboyant art dealer, arrives. Will Jack carry out his plan? Will Annie help him? Or is something else going on?

Featuring: Joron Bourque, Vanessa Voetsch, Anthony DePage; and Carmell Moore

Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays at 8p.m. October 21- November 13, 2022 and Sundays at 4:00PM 10/30, 11/6, & 11/13, 2022 All tickets are $15 for all ages (no infants please) For more information or to make a reservation please call the theater at (916) 509-3445. Also visit www.theatreintheheights.com for more information and directions to the theater.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Theatre In The Heights to Present ART OF MURDER Beginning This MonthTheatre In The Heights to Present ART OF MURDER Beginning This Month
October 8, 2022

Theatre in the Heights will present Art of Murder by Joe DiPietro, directed by Blake Flores, from October 21- November 13, 2022.
Jim Brickman Brings A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS to the Fred Kavli TheatreJim Brickman Brings A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS to the Fred Kavli Theatre
September 30, 2022

Award winning pianist Jim Brickman brings his Holiday show to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 7:00 pm.
Craig Shoemaker Brings LAUGHTER HEALS To Thousand OaksCraig Shoemaker Brings LAUGHTER HEALS To Thousand Oaks
September 29, 2022

Comedian Craig Shoemaker, 30-plus year veteran of the comedy club circuit, brings his new show, “Laughter Heals”, to the Scherr Forum on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm.
Colleen Ballinger to Bring Miranda Sings to the Kavli Theatre in January 2023Colleen Ballinger to Bring Miranda Sings to the Kavli Theatre in January 2023
September 27, 2022

Multi-hyphenated actor, comedian, vocalist, writer and magician Colleen Ballinger, brings her internet character Miranda Sings to the Kavli Theatre on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 7:30 pm.
THE MAN IN BLACK: TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH Returns to the Scherr Forum by Popular DemandTHE MAN IN BLACK: TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH Returns to the Scherr Forum by Popular Demand
September 26, 2022

Shawn Barker will bring The Man in Black: Tribute to Johnny Cash to the Scherr Forum, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 7:00 pm.