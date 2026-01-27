CONEJO VALLEY COMEDY FESTIVAL Returns With Expanded Lineup

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Conejo Valley Comedy Festival will return February 13–15, 2026, expanding to three nights of programming across two venues in the Conejo Valley. The festival will open Friday, February 13 at Tarantula Hill Brewing Company, before continuing Saturday and Sunday, February 14–15 at Conejo Players Theatre.

Now in its second year, the festival builds on the success of its inaugural edition, which featured five sold-out shows. The 2026 expansion adds an additional night and a second venue, with programming that includes stand-up comedy, youth-focused events, and improv performances.

Festival founder Jonathan Woodward said the growth reflects local demand for live comedy. According to Woodward, the expanded schedule allows the festival to present a mix of Conejo Valley comedians and nationally touring performers while keeping events accessible to the community.

Friday night programming at Tarantula Hill Brewing Company will focus on stand-up comedy, with headliners John Wynn and Lachlan Patterson. Wynn is a World Series of Comedy winner and former college professor whose work has appeared on Hulu and SiriusXM. Patterson was a runner-up on Last Comic Standing and has appeared on The Tonight Show, Tosh.0, and The Late Late Show, with his recent special Dark White available on Tubi.

The festival moves to Conejo Players Theatre on Saturday, February 14, with a Valentine’s Day stand-up lineup featuring nationally recognized comedians and writers. Saturday’s headliners include JR Redwater, Carolyn Glaude, Adam Yenser, Wendy Liebman, Chad Opitz, and Maxi Witrak. The lineup includes performers with credits spanning late-night television, premium cable comedy specials, and major comedy festivals.

Sunday, February 15 will shift the focus to improv comedy and youth programming. The day will begin with youth improv workshops, followed by a youth showcase highlighting young performers from the community. The evening will feature improv performances by professional troupes at Conejo Players Theatre.

Festival programming is designed to include both family-friendly offerings and evening performances for adult audiences, alongside a strong emphasis on showcasing local talent. Organizers describe the weekend as a community-centered event that blends stand-up and improv while encouraging audiences to gather across generations.

Tickets for the Conejo Valley Comedy Festival are available now.