THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to 5-Star Theatricals in July

5-Star Theatricals has announced the cast and creative team for one of the most beloved family musicals of all time, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Christopher Albrecht and directed by Richard Israel. THE SOUND OF MUSIC opens on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 7:30pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, July 28, 2024 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

The final collaboration between Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, has become a play beloved around the world. Based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, this play captures a personal tale of growth and hope amidst the horrors of World War II. THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the tale of young postulant Maria Rainer, whose free spirit has trouble fitting into the rules and regulations of Nonnberg Abbey. Commissioned by the Mother Abbess to serve as the governess for seven motherless children, Maria transforms the Von Trapp family home from a place of dour rules and regulations to one filled with joy, with laughter, and with music.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Richard Israel (Director) is a New York-based theatre director specializing in the development of original musicals. Directing highlights include American Whore Story at off-Broadway’s AMT, Calvin Berger at the Colony Theatre, Something Rotten! at 5-Star Theatricals, Violet (LA Stage Alliance Ovation award for Best Direction of a Musical), Floyd Collins (Ovation Awards for Direction and Outstanding Musical), 110 In The Shade (Ovation Award for Outstanding Musical), and Avenue Q (Ovation nomination for Best Musical). Richard is currently working on the development of several original musicals including King of Pangea and The Civility of Albert Cashier. He is proud to have been the on-set theatrical coordinator for the multiple Emmy award-winning HBO series Big Little Lies, directing all of the Avenue Q theatre sequences. Richard is the Program Director for the BFA Acting for Theatre, Film & Television at Long Island University-Brooklyn, and is the recipient of the L.A. Drama Critics Circle Career Achievement Award for Directing.

CHRISTOPHER ALBRECHT (Choreography) has a B.A. in Dance from UCLA, and graduated with honors in Dance Composition. He's spent the last 15 years as a Teaching Artist and Choreographer specializing in Musical Theater Dance. Favorite credits include: Oliver! with 5-Star Theatricals; Grease with La Mirada/McCoy Rigby; Urinetown with the Coeurage Theater Company; Rock of Ages with Summer Repertory Theater; Hairspray andEvita with PVPA/Norris Theater, West Side Story with TACFA’s Broadway in the Park; Cabaret at CSULB; Follies at Cypress College; Hairspray/The Drowsy Chaperone/Sister Act with Torrance Theater Company; and She Loves Me and Hairspray with the Chance Theater.

Anthony Lucca (Musical Director/Conductor) is an award-winning music director, orchestrator, and composer. World premieres: Bronco Billy (Skylight Theatre Company, LA Drama Critic’s Circle Award for Best Musical Direction), Mutt House (Kirk Douglas Theatre), Cult of Love (IAMA Theatre Company). Arranging and Orchestration credits include: King Of Pangaea (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma), Cult Of Love (IAMA Theatre Company). And is currently composing dance and incidental music for Hans Christian Andersen’s: The Shadow(Mixed eMotion Theatrix). MD Highlights: Calvin Berger (Colony Theatre Company), Oliver!, Cinderella, Something Rotten!, Mamma Mia! (5-Star Theatricals), Sideways: In Concert (Via Reggia), Honeymoon In Vegas(MTG). Anthony is an adjunct lecturer at the USC School of Dramatic Arts.

The Cast of THE SOUND OF MUSIC features; Shannon O’Boyle as “Maria,” Jon Root as “Captain Von Trapp,” Cathy Newman as “Mother Abbess” Hannah Nicole Sedlacek as “Liesl,” Brody Tarrant Sitton as “Rolf,” Christopher Karbo as “Max,” Eleen Hsu-Wentlandt as “Elsa,” Dana Shaw as “Frau Schmidt,” Sade Ayodele as “Sister Berthe,” Martha Thatcher as “Sister Margaretta,” Mollie Navarro as “Sister Sophia,” Tudor Munteanu as “Franz,” Jack Cleary as “Herr Zeller,” and Paul McCrillis as “Admiral Von Schreiber,” Zander Chin as “Friedrich,” Ivy Kaplowitz as “Louisa,” Elías De Paula as “Kurt,” Dia Day as “Brigitta,” Mikki Schultz as “Marta,” and Ginny Cary as “Gretl.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Georgia Ann Besnilian, Lauren Han, Jonah Sebastien Meyer, Jackson Murrieta, Melissa Musial, Daniel Stromfeld, Jennifer Teague, and Jason Whitton.

The Design Team of THE SOUND OF MUSIC features: Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Hair & Wig Design by Luis Ramirez; Props Design by Alex Choate. The Production Stage Manager is Cameron J. Turner.

