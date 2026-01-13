HUMAN: A New Ancient Musical To Hold Industry Table Read In Beverly Hills

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A private industry table read for the new musical HUMAN: A New Ancient Musical will be held on January 24, 2026, produced with The Nest at the Noisy Nest play space in Beverly Hills. The presentation will feature a select cast of Los Angeles region talent and will be followed by an invitation-only moderated feedback session. The post-reading discussion will be moderated by The Nest.

HUMAN was recently selected a Top 10 Finalist in the 2026 New Musical Project hosted by Parlando School of Musical Arts. Developed by Bonnie Corral (Music & Lyrics) and Krystin Lacey (Book & Lyrics), the musical explores the dawn of human creativity as it tells the story of a young caveman who makes the first cave paintings. With a main cast of 7 and a small ensemble, it explores themes of survival, purpose, growth, grief, and hope as humans evolved 50,000 years ago and found new meaning in creating art. This reading marks a significant step in the intercontinental developmental journey for the musical, following a cabaret performance at NYC's 54 Below, song performances at London's The Other Palace and LA's Kulak's Woodshed, and a recent concert reading performance in Hollywood with The Night Temple.

HUMAN promises to be a new musical of stunning imagery, flowing and memorable songs with world influence, and a carefully written book of tender and powerful themes sure to resonate with the audience.