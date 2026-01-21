TOArts Brings THE DOO WOP PROJECT to Thousand Oaks

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of doo-wop from the classic sounds of street corner harmonies to today's biggest radio hits, bringing thrilling singing and unparalleled authenticity of sound to some of the greatest tunes in American popular music, Friday, April 10, 2026, at 7:30 pm. at the Fred Kavli Theatre.

The Doo Wop Project is America's premiere group dedicated to preserving and expanding the genre of doo-wop.

Featuring stars from the Broadway shows Jersey Boys, Motown, Beautiful and Hairspray, DWP is inspired by inner city African American vocal groups like The Flamingos, The Five Satins, The Miracles and later The Four Seasons, along with all the original groups that created the sound of doo-wop.

The Doo Wop Project's live show starts at the beginning, five guys on a street corner singing tight harmonies. From there, this epic show expands the genre by incorporating the sounds of today's top artists such as Amy Winehouse, Maroon 5, Garth Brooks, Jason Mraz, and Adele, to name a few. They take these contemporary songs and give them a doo-wop twist that appeals to every generation.

With a hit PBS Special airing all over the country, four albums streaming on all major music platforms, and over ten years of playing sold out shows all over the country and the world, DWP has become America's premiere doo-wop group!