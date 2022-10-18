Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes To Thousand Oaks

The performance is on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

Thousand Oaks News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes To Thousand Oaks

It's the most magical time of the year ... tis the season for family friendly holiday shows. The world-famous, touring spectacular The Illusionists comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

The Illusionists previously wowed audiences around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide.

"Our record-breaking Broadway run for The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays was an incredible hit and we are so excited to bring the show to more audiences around the country," says producer Simon Painter. "The show is a perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together and see amazing illusionists perform on stage."

Single tickets are priced at $72 - $52. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Teri Hatcher and More in 5-Star Theatricals' THE ADDAMS FAMILYPhotos: First Look at Teri Hatcher and More in 5-Star Theatricals' THE ADDAMS FAMILY
October 16, 2022

5 Star Theatricals has released production photos for the regional premiere of the hilarious musical comedy, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music & lyrics by Andrew Lippa, musical conductor and direction by Ryan O’Connell, choreography by Darby Epperson and directed by Kirsten Chandler.
Single Tickets Are on Sale For the Broadway in Thousand Oaks SeriesSingle Tickets Are on Sale For the Broadway in Thousand Oaks Series
October 12, 2022

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to announce single tickets to all six engagements in the 22-23 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES will go on sale Tuesday, October 18 at 12 p.m. All engagements will be held at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. 
Theatre In The Heights to Present ART OF MURDER Beginning This MonthTheatre In The Heights to Present ART OF MURDER Beginning This Month
October 8, 2022

Theatre in the Heights will present Art of Murder by Joe DiPietro, directed by Blake Flores, from October 21- November 13, 2022.
Jim Brickman Brings A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS to the Fred Kavli TheatreJim Brickman Brings A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS to the Fred Kavli Theatre
September 30, 2022

Award winning pianist Jim Brickman brings his Holiday show to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 7:00 pm.
Craig Shoemaker Brings LAUGHTER HEALS To Thousand OaksCraig Shoemaker Brings LAUGHTER HEALS To Thousand Oaks
September 29, 2022

Comedian Craig Shoemaker, 30-plus year veteran of the comedy club circuit, brings his new show, “Laughter Heals”, to the Scherr Forum on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm.