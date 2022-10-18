THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes To Thousand Oaks

It's the most magical time of the year ... tis the season for family friendly holiday shows. The world-famous, touring spectacular The Illusionists comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

The Illusionists previously wowed audiences around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide.

"Our record-breaking Broadway run for The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays was an incredible hit and we are so excited to bring the show to more audiences around the country," says producer Simon Painter. "The show is a perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together and see amazing illusionists perform on stage."

Single tickets are priced at $72 - $52. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com