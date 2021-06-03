Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Studio Collective to Present Live Benefit Concert This Sunday

All proceeds for the event will go to Project Hope to aid COVID-19 relief in India.

Jun. 3, 2021  

Studio Collective for Performing Arts presents A Night of Hope from Broadway & Beyond benefit concert Sunday, June 6th. Doors at 7:30pm.

The cast includes: Violet Finn, Ellie Fraser, Maya Galipeau, Madeline Gambon, Gwen Hollander, Jamie McRae, Jade McGlynn, Gabe Nunag, Brent Ramirez, Zoe Brooke Reed, Cassie Silva, Sara Gonzales-Thomas, Dony Wright, and Kendyl Yokoyama.

All proceeds for the event will go to Project Hope to aid COVID-19 relief in India. Tickets are a suggested donation of $10/tix. Reserve your tickets now ---> Project Hope Cabaret Event & Ticket Link

This is a one night live event. It will take place at Studio Collective for Performing Arts - 705 Lakefield Road, #A, Westlake Village, CA 91361.


