Studio Collective to Present Live Benefit Concert This Sunday

Studio Collective for Performing Arts presents A Night of Hope from Broadway & Beyond benefit concert Sunday, June 6th. Doors at 7:30pm.

The cast includes: Violet Finn, Ellie Fraser, Maya Galipeau, Madeline Gambon, Gwen Hollander, Jamie McRae, Jade McGlynn, Gabe Nunag, Brent Ramirez, Zoe Brooke Reed, Cassie Silva, Sara Gonzales-Thomas, Dony Wright, and Kendyl Yokoyama.

All proceeds for the event will go to Project Hope to aid COVID-19 relief in India. Tickets are a suggested donation of $10/tix. Reserve your tickets now ---> Project Hope Cabaret Event & Ticket Link

This is a one night live event. It will take place at Studio Collective for Performing Arts - 705 Lakefield Road, #A, Westlake Village, CA 91361.