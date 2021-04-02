Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center To Host Virtual Spring Craft And Gift Fair

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will present a Virtual Spring Craft and Gift Fair to be hosted on their virtual website, www.svvac.org. The event will run from Friday, April 16 through Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cultural Arts Center's Share the ARTS Program designed to provide access to the arts to those who might not otherwise be able to enjoy live theater.

This online event will encompass holidays including Mother's Day, Father's Day, Flag Day, Cinco de Mayo, Armed Forces Day, and Memorial Day providing lots of opportunities for access to holiday themed merchandise and gift ideas. The vendors will be listed on www.svvac.org with links to their online shops, allowing buyers to purchase directly from the vendor. Ten percent of all sales will be donated to the Share the ARTS Program at the end of the fair.

Everything from homemade jams and jellies to hand crafted soaps and candles to jewelry, cards, paper goods, and home decor will be available on the site. In addition, the Cultural Arts Center will be providing links to video demonstrations from some of the vendors showing how they make their products.

This will be the third online craft and gift event the Cultural Arts Center has produced since the onset of Covid 19. Online shopping has become much more popular due to safety and the ease of shopping from home during a time when many people are sheltering in place or avoiding the risks involved with personally going to stores. The virtual craft and gift fairs also encourage the community to support local small businesses and artisans.

Anyone wishing to become a vendor for this event can contact the Cultural Arts Center at 805-583-7905 or by emailing blastort@simivalley.org.

For additional information and resources regarding the Coronavirus emergency, please visit venturacountyrecovers.org and simivalley.org/covid19.