SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to Thousand Oaks

The performance is on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to Thousand Oaks

The American Theatre Guild will present the all-new national tour of SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT. This production will open the 23–24 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT are available for purchase at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com and BAPACThousandOaks.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

An all-new national tour will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack. Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra.  Emily Marshall will serve as the tour’s conductor. 

The film’s music score was composed by Academy Award® nominee, multiple Golden Globe®-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys and Steve Jobs.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

The hip-hop infused film score contains original music showcasing elements of heroism, resilience and is complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj




